ZEX PR Is Gearing Up To Work On Bigger Things In Marketing In The Coming Years

ZEX PR has proved to be one of the biggest players in the Indian PR marketing scene. With its futuristic approach of making the PR system automatic, it has helped numerous startups in making it big in the market.

ZEX PR Wire provides solutions to various sectors including Fintech, Blockchain/Web3, Gaming, Pharma, Automobiles, Education Events/Conferences, Fashion/Lifestyle, and E-commerce. The platform was founded by Mr. Saurabh Singla and Mr. Apoorv Gupta with a background in engineering. Thanks to their excellent vision and tech skills, it has managed to make a huge mark in the industry and has been rewarded several times.

ZEX PR Wire is a platform with zero mail trails, zero mediators, & truly automated PR which enables you to do any press release campaign in less than 72 hours. It's a 99% automated platform that can be used by any marketing or PR team in a firm or even by individual PR agencies for conducting and managing PR campaigns for their clients. It has tied up with more than 500+ Media outlets popular in all tie 1, 2 & 3 areas.

But this is not it as the team of ZEX PR has huge plans for the future. It plans to work more with Government and semi-government organizations in the coming years. With the government's support, ZEX can provide more facilities to the startup ecosystem. "We are already expanding in GULF with initial strategic partnerships and associations with GITEX (DWTC), Trescon, etc. We are keen on providing the best service and support with our affordable commercials and better user experience." shares the spokesperson of ZEX PR in a conversation with us.

ZEX PR also plans to expand its marketing services. "Yes, we are working on a couple of assignments that will increase the reach of our content globally. Will also start providing our services in different languages like Russian, Chinese, German, Arabic, Spanish, French, etc. In addition to this, ZEX PR Wire is also onboarding new local/regional digital news outlets to increase our reach. We will release a new version of our platform in Q1 2023, letting our customers see the reach, views, impressions, clicks, etc." the spokesperson adds.

For its contribution to the marketing industry so far, ZEX PR has been awarded several times. Some of the most reputed awards won by the team include, “Best PR Partner” by Metadecypt at Museum of the Future Dubai, “Best PR SAAS Platform in Blockchain Space” by India Blockchain Week 2022 organized by BlockOn Capital, “Best PR WIRE” by Money Expo Mumbai 2022 by Trasol and “Best PR Agency” by India Ecommerce 2022 organized by Entrepreneurs Media.

