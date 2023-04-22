Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath highlights difference between marijuana, hemp: ‘Doesn’t get you high’

Representational Image

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, took to Twitter on Saturday to discuss the differences between hemp and marijuana, as well as the latter's advantages as a superfood and the fact that, unlike marijuana, hemp 'doesn't make you high'.

Hemp, (cannabis sativa)generally known as industrial hemp, is a plant in the Cannabaceae family that is grown for its edible seeds or bast fibre. Some people confuse hemp with the cannabis plants that are used to make the drugs hashish and marijuana.

"Hemp belongs to the Cannabis sativa family—the same as marijuana. They look similar, but hemp is versatile and has multiple uses, including as a superfood. It's also good for the planet," Kamath said. "Unlike its notorious cousin, hemp doesn't get you high. Partly why it isn't popular."

Hemp belongs to the Cannabis sativa family—the same as marijuana. They look similar, but hemp is versatile and has multiple uses, including as a superfood. It's also good for the planet.



Unlike its notorious cousin, hemp doesn't get you high . Partly why it isn't popular. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/HBa2m3mkU6 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 22, 2023

Hemp and marijuana are closely related and sometimes confused with one another, the wealthy businessman continued, which is one of the reasons it isn't more widely used.

Nithin Kamath chooses to spread awareness and says, "I learned about hemp when evaluating a startup working on hemp protein. We're now convinced about allocating capital to startups working on hemp, but we're also seeking regulatory clarity."

"FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has approved hemp seeds for human consumption, but the notorious cousin and the tainted family are bound to create issues," the Zerodha boss added.

FSSAI has approved hemp seeds for human consumption, but the notorious cousin and the tainted family are bound to create issues.



Some states, like Uttarakhand, are working on a policy on hemp. It will be awesome to get input from anyone who has spent time on this. 4/4 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 22, 2023

"Some states, like Uttarakhand, are working on a policy on hemp. It will be awesome to get input from anyone who has spent time on this."