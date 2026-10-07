'Zero Tolerance To Terrorism': India slams Pakistan at UN over J&K terror, defends counter-strikes

Addressing the Sixth Committee of the 81st UN General Assembly, which handles international legal issues, Deb emphasised the need for tougher international measures against terrorism, including those who organise, fund and sponsor attacks.

At the United Nations General Assembly, India reaffirmed its firm stance against cross-border terrorism, with BJP MP and national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb accusing Pakistan of actively promoting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and asserting India's right to protect its people and borders.

Addressing the Sixth Committee of the 81st UN General Assembly, which handles international legal issues, Deb emphasised the need for tougher international measures against terrorism, including those who organise, fund and sponsor attacks.

India slams Pakistan at UN over J&K terror support

Deb said Pakistan had set up base camps for terrorist organisations along the border and was actively backing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He strongly reaffirmed India's right to defend itself against cross-border terrorism.

The comments came as India called for an international legal mechanism to hold accountable all those behind terrorist attacks — including perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors.

Citing the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocent civilians dead last year, Deb said it was essential to ensure that everyone involved in such cross-border terrorism is held accountable.

The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. India has consistently held that Pakistan is a state sponsor of cross-border terrorism.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India hit back at terrorist bases operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as per the position laid out in the report.

'India's Right To Fight terror can't be questioned': Deb at UN

At the UN, Deb reaffirmed India's position that its right to defend its people from terrorism is beyond question.

The BJP leader also stressed that India rejects any differentiation between various forms of terrorism.

Deb emphasised that there can be no justification for targeting civilians, asserting that India's position is clear: "There can be no distinction between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ terrorism."

India renews call for global anti-terror treaty at UN

The early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) was a key thrust of Deb's address, reflecting India's long-standing demand.

First proposed by India in 1996, the convention has remained stalled for almost 30 years due to disagreements among countries over its provisions, including differences over how to treat groups that some label as "freedom fighters".

Deb said a more robust international legal framework is needed to hold those involved in terrorism accountable.

The appeal is significant given India's demand for legal action against all those involved in attacks like Pahalgam, including those providing financial, organisational or logistical backing.

Deb also flagged the evolving nature of terrorism and how terror groups are using emerging technologies.

He raised concerns about technology being misused for recruitment, radicalisation, propaganda, operational planning and financing of terrorism.

As per the priorities listed by Deb, checking the misuse of emerging technologies forms part of India's wider strategy to fight terrorism.

Other priorities include cutting off terrorist financing, centring victims in counter-terror efforts, strengthening nationally owned capacity-building, countering terrorist ideology and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

The statement placed Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism at the heart of India's larger case for tougher global action against terror networks and their sponsors.