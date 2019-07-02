Zero tolerance, no matter whose son: PM Modi on Akash Vijayvargiya thrashing civic official

"I'm not shedding my blood and sweat just to be let down by these people," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and other leaders attended BJP's Parliamentary meeting which took place in Delhi. During the meeting, PM Modi expressed his anguish on BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya conduct who had hit civic official with a cricket bat.

In the parliamentary meet, PM Modi said that such people should be ousted from the party. I cannot tolerate this. It doesn't matter whose son they, they don't have the freedom to do just anything." "

"I'm not shedding my blood and sweat just to be let down by these people," PM Modi said.

Speaking on PM Modi's response on Akash Vijayvargiya's conduct, party leader RP Rudy said, "PM in BJP parliamentary party meeting today said any kind of misbehaviour that brings down party’s name is unacceptable. He said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong. He also said that it is applicable on everyone."

RP Rudy, BJP MP on Akash Vijayvargiya: PM in BJP parliamentary party meeting today said any kind of misbehaviour that brings down party’s name is unacceptable. He said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong. He also said that it is applicable on everyone. pic.twitter.com/TWTUkmeHy8 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son and BJP MLA Akash Vijavargiya on June 26 created law and order situation when he hit a civic official with a cricket bat when a team of municipality officers was carrying an anti-encroachment drive.

Akash Vijayvargiay was caught on camera hitting a municipality officer with a cricket bat while his supporters also harassed the officials.

Following this incident, Akash was arrested, however, he got bail just a day after the incident.

After getting the bail, Akash Vijayvargiya, who was lodged in Indore jail, was released on June 30. His supporters created another controversy when they fired celebratory shots in the air, distributed sweets and garlanded the BJP MLA.