Zeereaderspoll2020: Bihar Election was first major poll amid COVID, do you think this is the biggest news of 2020?

Bihar Assembly Election was the first major election to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDA won the state election with a wafer-thin majority and got 125 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, three above the halfway mark.

The saffron party, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. With four seats each won by junior allies HAM and VIP, the NDA is poised to have 125 seats in its kitty, three more than the number required for a simple majority.

The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. The total number of seats won by all its five constituents stood at 110. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats.

Speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the state at least four times during the month-long poll campaign and was seen sharing the stage with Nitish Kumar, was the biggest highlight of NDA’s campaigning.

