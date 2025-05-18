It aims to provide premium quality content and an immersive consumer experience on the entertainment platform.

Zee Entertainment has been entertaining the audience for the last 30 years. At the same time, now Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zeel) has updated itself in all these years. Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zeel) CEO Punit Goenka on Saturday revealed the new logo of the company and its other brands during the Zee Cine Awards 2025, which includes Zee TV, Zee 5, Zee Music Company and Zee Studios.

The logo of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited has now been changed to 'Z'. It aims to provide premium quality content and an immersive consumer experience on the entertainment platform. This decision has been taken in view of the future of the content, so that it can give better performance and good profit in the long run.

Regarding the unveiling of the new logo of Z, it was said that the brand logo for all the channels and platforms under Zee will be launched on June 8. Apart from this, the logo of the corporate brand has already been changed. Punit Goenka said, "As we are focusing more on content and technology, we are keeping a grip on the future ahead."

In the letter written to its valuable viewers, ‘Z’ expressed, “I promise to make you laugh louder, dream bigger and feel more deeply in every moment and through every experience. After all, life is not about counting the beats of your heart, but counting the moments that make your heart beat!”

Expressing gratitude towards the employees, ‘Z’ said, “The magic that we bring alive together is unmatched. But the most beautiful part of our story is not what we have achieved together, but the journey we have undertaken to achieve it. You are not just a part of this journey; you are the journey. Let us keep narrating stories that matter, creating moments that last and shaping a future that shines as brightly as you do!"

As the first Indian brand to operate globally, the cutting-edge look and feel of 'Z' symbolises the young, emerging India and its bold aspirations for the future. The new design aims to inspire confidence and provide meaningful entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

Z's new tagline is "Yours Truly Z." This is a unique brand promise and will connect billions of people around the world. As the company moves into its next phase of growth, it aims to enhance its capabilities in the business to gain a strong, competitive edge and stay ahead by doing something innovative. Z is disrupting the entertainment revolution by combining content and technology to deliver a great experience.