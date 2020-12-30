Zeereaderspoll2020: India China border dispute, was this the biggest news of 2020?

The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t the only gift from China to India in the year 2020. Since May 5, 2020, the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in aggressive face-offs and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Further clashes also took place at locations in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to some sources, in the face-off on June 15-16 this year, resulted in death of 20 Indian soldiers were causalities on the Chinese side were around 43. On 25 July, news reports emerged of disengagement at Galwan, Hot Springs and Gogra.

In the midst of this standoff, India reinforced the region with approximately 12,000 additional workers, who would assist India's Border Roads Organisation in completing the development of Indian infrastructure along the Sino-Indian border.

