Zee Readers Poll 2020: COVID-19 was the biggest news of the year

We carried poll from December 30 to 31 for our Zee News readers to decide on which was the ‘Biggest News Story’ of 2020. Here are the results...

The COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a stand-still in 2020. The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province, in December 2019, and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.

As the year came to a close, the Coronavirus pandemic had already claimed more than 1.79 million lives across the globe. Worldwide efforts are now on to produce an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine. Three major vaccines have already been developed and have more success rate.

The Zee News conducted the Zee Readers Poll 2020 to know your views on the key news events of the year. Here are the top News stories of 2020 shortlisted for the Zee readers.

1. COVID 19, 2. COVID Vaccine, 3. Lockdown, 4. India China Border Dispute, 5. Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, 6. Sudden demise of Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor, 7. Bollywood Drug Case, 8. US Presidential Election, 9. Bank Loan Moratorium, 10. Farmers Protest and Farm Laws, 11. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, 12. TRP Scam

The coronavirus or the COVID-19, is largely believed to have originated from a wet market in China’s Wuhan province. This turned into a pandemic within weeks as rapid virus transmission occurred across the world.

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, several pharmaceutical companies across the world have produced vaccines to counter the virus. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine uses bits of genetic code to cause an immune response, and is called an mRNA vaccine.

The government announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the highly contagious virus on March 24. Since then, the curve has not flattened and India is now among the top three-worst affected nations across the world. The coronavirus-induced lockdown led to displacement of millions of migrants, job losses, and economy hitting the rock-bottom level. The lockdown was announced in 4 phases after which Unlock period started.

Since May 5, 2020, the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in aggressive face-offs and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

In a piece of tragic news, earlier this year on June 14, 2020, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra Apartment. The actor's death case which was earlier being probed by the Mumbai Police was said to be a case of death by suicide.

Legendary and prolific actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor breathe their last on April 29 and April 30 respectively. The sudden news of the two most loved and talented actors of the film industry leaving for their heavenly abode in less than 48 hours earlier this year left their fans across the globe in shock, leading to a massive outpouring of grief on social media.

After the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, while the Central Bureau of Investigation was probing the death case of the star, there were instances of drug abuse that had come to light when Rhea Chakraborty's phones and other evidence were scrutinised. Both Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty's name had come under the NCB radar for procuring and alleged consumption of drugs.

The United States of America’s race to elect its 59th President was one of the most controversial and long-drawn process in recent history. Democrat candidate Joe Biden upset incumbent US President Donald Trump to secure his entry into the White House on January 20, 2021.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 27 issued the circular which allowed lending institutions to grant a moratorium on payment of instalments of term loans falling due between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. These laws were passed in Parliament in September following which there have been widespread protests.

Bihar Assembly Election was the first major election to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDA won the state election with a wafer-thin majority and got 125 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, three above the halfway mark.

The Mumbai Police on October 8 busted a “TRP scam”, whereby Television Rating Points (TRPs) were allegedly being manipulated. Republic TV, owned by Arnab Goswami, has been named in the scam. Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema were also among those allegedly indulging in the fraudulent activities.