Zee Readers Poll 2020: COVID-19 was the biggest news of the year

Headlines

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

G20 Summit in Delhi: Retailers' body asks AAP govt to reconsider total shutdown from September 8-10

Tejashwi Yadav summoned by Gujarat court in defamation case over 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

8 Benefits of consuming honey with warm water

8 villains from Indian web series loved by audience

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shadab Khan strongly reacts to Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli' remark

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Gulshan Devaiah says he was skeptical about playing 'bad guy' killer Char Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs | Exclusive

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

HomeIndia

India

Zee Readers Poll 2020: COVID-19 was the biggest news of the year

We carried poll from December 30 to 31 for our Zee News readers to decide on which was the ‘Biggest News Story’ of 2020. Here are the results...

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 05:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a stand-still in 2020. The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province, in December 2019, and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.

As the year came to a close, the Coronavirus pandemic had already claimed more than 1.79 million lives across the globe. Worldwide efforts are now on to produce an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine. Three major vaccines have already been developed and have more success rate.

The Zee News conducted the Zee Readers Poll 2020 to know your views on the key news events of the year. Here are the top News stories of 2020 shortlisted for the Zee readers.

1. COVID 19, 2. COVID Vaccine, 3. Lockdown, 4. India China Border Dispute, 5. Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, 6. Sudden demise of Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor, 7. Bollywood Drug Case, 8. US Presidential Election, 9. Bank Loan Moratorium, 10. Farmers Protest and Farm Laws, 11. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, 12. TRP Scam

The coronavirus or the COVID-19, is largely believed to have originated from a wet market in China’s Wuhan province. This turned into a pandemic within weeks as rapid virus transmission occurred across the world. 

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, several pharmaceutical companies across the world have produced vaccines to counter the virus. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine uses bits of genetic code to cause an immune response, and is called an mRNA vaccine.

The government announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the highly contagious virus on March 24. Since then, the curve has not flattened and India is now among the top three-worst affected nations across the world. The coronavirus-induced lockdown led to displacement of millions of migrants, job losses, and economy hitting the rock-bottom level. The lockdown was announced in 4 phases after which Unlock period started.

Since May 5, 2020, the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in aggressive face-offs and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

In a piece of tragic news, earlier this year on June 14, 2020, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra Apartment. The actor's death case which was earlier being probed by the Mumbai Police was said to be a case of death by suicide. 

Legendary and prolific actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor breathe their last on April 29 and April 30 respectively. The sudden news of the two most loved and talented actors of the film industry leaving for their heavenly abode in less than 48 hours earlier this year left their fans across the globe in shock, leading to a massive outpouring of grief on social media. 

After the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, while the Central Bureau of Investigation was probing the death case of the star, there were instances of drug abuse that had come to light when Rhea Chakraborty's phones and other evidence were scrutinised. Both Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty's name had come under the NCB radar for procuring and alleged consumption of drugs.

The United States of America’s race to elect its 59th President was one of the most controversial and long-drawn process in recent history. Democrat candidate Joe Biden upset incumbent US President Donald Trump to secure his entry into the White House on January 20, 2021. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 27 issued the circular which allowed lending institutions to grant a moratorium on payment of instalments of term loans falling due between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. These laws were passed in Parliament in September following which there have been widespread protests.

Bihar Assembly Election was the first major election to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDA won the state election with a wafer-thin majority and got 125 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, three above the halfway mark.

The Mumbai Police on October 8 busted a “TRP scam”, whereby Television Rating Points (TRPs) were allegedly being manipulated. Republic TV, owned by Arnab Goswami, has been named in the scam. Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema were also among those allegedly indulging in the fraudulent activities.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Income Tax Department launches revamped website for enhanced taxpayer experience and convenience

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Chandrayaan-3 success: PM Modi to visit Bengaluru today to interact with ISRO scientists

Vegetable price hike explained: How climate change, global warming is fueling food inflation in India?

Onam Sandhya 2023: What are the 26 traditional dishes served at this grand fest?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE