ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, on Thursday, condoled the sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata with a heavy heart. The media giant said that Ratan Tata has been a beacon of leadership, vision, compassion, and work ethics for multiple generations of Indians. To pay a humble tribute to him, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of ZEEL, also proposed to produce a biographical film on the life of Ratan Tata. The film, which will be produced by ZEE Studios, aims to pay tribute to his remarkable life and legacy, highlighting his significant contributions to India’s economy and his positive impact on the world.

Mr Goenka believes that the great work done by Ratan Tata should be presented to India and the world at large; especially the youth, and ZEE would take a step forward in this direction.

R Gopalan, Chairman of ZEEL, said, "The entire board is saddened by the fact that India will miss Mr. Tata. We feel that the film will make a positive impact on the world at large, and we are committed to bringing his story to life in a way that will inspire and motivate audiences."

The film will be produced by ZEE Studios, with Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer, stating, "We are honored and proud to work on a full-length documentary/biographical film on the life of Shri Ratan Tata Ji. We believe that it is our duty to celebrate such a great personality and his legacy, and we assure that we will leave no stone unturned to give a true account of his contribution and depict his life in a proper manner."

This project will be subject to ZEE getting approval from TATA Sons. The profit generated by ZEE Studios from this movie will be donated towards social causes and helping the needy.

To get the movie a global reach, ZEE Studios will collaborate with WION (World is One News), as co-producer so that the movie can reach globally through its reach and large viewership in more than 190 countries.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZEE Media, added, "All of us at ZEE News group feel privileged to be associated with this desired and timely initiative by ZEEL. We convey our sincere condolences for the departed soul."