Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal graced the event which saw exemplary contributors recognised with the Zee National Achievers Awards.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

The Zee National Achievers Awards, in its second season, celebrated the exemplary contributions of individuals and organisations from across different sectors. The  Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 event, held at The Lalit, New Delhi on Friday (July 28), saw keywords from dignitaries, panel discussions and awards ceremony.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal graced the event as the Chief Guest. Veteran artist Kumar Sanu was the guest of honour. Popular actress Nushrat Bharucha was also among the esteemed guests at the event. Achievers were recognised in categories like automobile, healthcare, e-commerce, start-ups, retail among others.

Those honoured at the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 included prominent educator Prof (Dr) Najma Akhtar, acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Aggarwal, film and TV personalities  Rashmeet Kaur, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, and ace footballer Sandesh Jhingan.

Full list of winners at the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 

- Influencing voice of social change: Laxmi Aggarwal

- Innovative content creators: Saloni and Subham Gaur

- Impactful voice in contemporary music: Rashmeet Kaur

- Meaningful contribution in entertainment: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

- Visionary leadership in education: Prof. (Dr) Najma Akhtar

- Trailblazer gaming hero: Techno Gamerz

- Medical philanthropy: Dr Keshav Naithani

- Exemplary contribution in hospitality: Ritesh Malik

- Charismatic personality in sports: Sandesh Jhingan

- Distinct voice in stand-up comedy: Maheep Singh

- Literary entrepreneurship: Aditi Maheshwari

Watch the highlights of the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 here: 

