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Zee Media unveils new Zee Bharat as social-first, digital-native news platform

On International Youth Day, Zee Bharat unveiled a reimagined avatar built for "Young India". The channel shifts to a social-first, digital-native, omnichannel news brand with 24x7 streaming.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

Zee Media unveils new Zee Bharat as social-first, digital-native news platform
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On August 12, International Youth Day, Zee Bharat embarked on a new chapter, unveiling a restaged avatar built around a simple ambition: to capture The Vibe of Young India.

As a young and aspirational India emerges confident, curious and increasingly participative, the new Zee Bharat aims to provide a platform for constructive discourse. It will host conversations that fuel ambition and drive the dreams of a Viksit Bharat.

Zee Bharat is also moving beyond the conventional definition of a news channel. The shift reflects a fundamental change in how content is consumed today across television, social platforms, short-form video, creators, Connected TV and communities, with audiences choosing the format, platform and moment that works for them.

The new proposition is anchored in three principles: Real. Relevant. Relatable.

CEO: "Social-First, Digital-Native, Omnichannel"

Commenting on the repositioning, Mr Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said:  “We are relaunching Zee Bharat in a completely reimagined avatar with Young India at its core. Designed as a social-first, digital-native, omnichannel news brand with a 24x7 streaming approach, the new Zee Bharat is built for audiences who seamlessly consume content across television, mobile, social media, connected TV and digital platforms. This transformation reflects Zee Media's commitment to building news brands that are aligned with the evolving consumer habits.”

New Content Slate

Its new content ecosystem will bring together news, internet culture, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and real conversations. 

Genre-defining shows include: News Hotspot, News Laundey, 18 Plus, Meme Reaction, Mission UPSC, Techlusive, The Behen Show: Dil Dimag Dosti, Spill the Chai, The Front Row, Gyan Dose, Purani Files and Creator’s Day Out, alongside a growing slate of digital-first initiatives.

Beyond The Screen

The restaging will also take the brand beyond the screen, bringing content, creators, communities and experiences together through multi-city engagement platforms, gaming, creator-led experiences and immersive on-ground properties.

The new Zee Bharat is therefore not defined simply by an age group. It reflects a mindset: curious, ambitious, optimistic, expressive and eager to participate in shaping what comes next.

Through its new avatar, Zee Bharat aims to create a space where the aspirations of Young India find expression, where different perspectives can come together constructively, and where the people shaping India's future can see themselves as part of the larger journey towards Viksit Bharat.

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