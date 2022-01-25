Zee Media ready to take new regions by storm with four new news channels

Zee Kannada News, Zee Malayalam News, Zee Tamil News and Zee Telugu News are the latest offerings from the Zee Media Corporation umbrella.

Zee Media is a 26-year-old news network with 14 news channels in 6 different languages touching more than 220 million viewers and over 362 million users on our digital properties. We are one of the fastest-growing news channels, with news bureaus and correspondents with a PAN India presence, equipped with updated technology in content creation, packaging and broadcasting.

We are the No 1 news network in India, digitally according to Comscore(digital data analysis company) in the general news category. Therefore, ZEE Media is one of the most trusted networks by the people of India.

Now we are launching our regional news channels in the southern states of our country, in 4 languages respectively- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam.

These will be live TV formats that will be embedded in the respective websites. Automatically the channels will be available on YouTube and OTT platforms.

The aim behind launching these channels is to We want to reach out to every southern household and connect with them in their own language bringing them news from not only the country and world at large but from every corner of their states. Being digital channels the expanse and the variety of content will be immense. The people from the south has huge usage on digital for news alone. We want to be the No 1 choice of the channel in each of those states. Digital mediums also give rise to a lot of fake news. We want to be the trusted platform for the viewers to get verified details of every happening.

Our brands in the South will stand for ‘Fearless’ and ‘Unbiased’ journalism that is being anticipated by the masses. The people out here are parched for news that is impartial and direct. Zee will bring a refreshing change in a market dominated by political channels or channels that have party lineage.

We will present to our users comprehensive and impartial news coverage on social, political issues along with varied entertainment and lifestyle programs from the South, nationally and worldwide.

The revenue possibilities are immense as the purchasing power of the users on average will be higher than the rest of the country. With huge local brands in each of the 5 states and national brands looking for new avenues for growth. We will be in pole position to exploit this opportunity.

Digital will be the growth engine that will drive these properties forward. This will provide us with plenty of elbow room in terms of content strategy and revenue prospects. As the new players in the digital news space, we will have the first-movers advantage.

We are all confident of making this project a grand success.