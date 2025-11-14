Zee Media ignites India’s youth passion with the launch of its first E-sports Gaming tournament

The move reflects Zee Media’s forward-looking vision to stay at the cutting edge of audience engagement and new-age content formats. By entering the e-sports ecosystem, Zee Media is not merely adding a new vertical, it is building a bridge between entertainment, technology, and community.

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), one of India’s largest and most influential media networks, has made a decisive move into the world of gaming and esports with the launch of its first-ever competitive gaming tournament, the Zee Media Gaming Tournament: Arena of Champions. This initiative marks a historic step in Zee Media’s digital evolution, combining the company’s media leadership with the unstoppable energy of India’s youth-driven gaming revolution.



The move reflects Zee Media’s forward-looking vision to stay at the cutting edge of audience engagement and new-age content formats. By entering the e-sports ecosystem, Zee Media is not merely adding a new vertical, it is building a bridge between entertainment, technology, and community. With gaming emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing entertainment categories, this initiative underlines the network’s strategic intent to engage deeply with Gen Z and millennial audiences who form the backbone of India’s digital transformation.



At the heart of this launch lies a ₹10 lakh prize pool tournament, designed to unite the nation’s most talented gaming squads in a high-stakes competition. Partnering with Glazer Games as the execution partner and Thryl as the registration platform, Zee Media’s Arena of Champions promises a professional esports experience complete with structured gameplay, live commentary, digital streaming, and extensive fan engagement. Registrations open on 3rd November, setting the stage for an electrifying start to Zee Media’s gaming journey.



Speaking about this strategic expansion, Mr. Priyadarshan Garg, Chief Business Officer, Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited, a Zee Media company, said, “Today’s youth are active participants in digital culture, shaping communities through gaming, streaming, and interactive engagement. Our entry into the esports space is a strategic step toward creating an ecosystem that connects with this new generation at a deeper, more experiential level. We aim to bring together the scale and credibility of Zee Media with the energy, excitement, and inclusivity of competitive gaming to redefine how entertainment, technology, and participation intersect. This initiative also opens fresh opportunities for brands, partners, and creators to engage with India’s rapidly growing gaming community in meaningful and measurable ways."



Mr. Ashish Srivastava, Co-Founder & COO, Glazer Labs, further added, “Thrilled to partner with Zee Media on their entry into gaming & esports! This is a huge step toward bringing esports to the mainstream and unlocking new possibilities for India’s gaming ecosystem.”



The launch of this gaming tournament marks a defining moment in the network’s transformation from a traditional broadcaster to a multi-dimensional content powerhouse. By merging the credibility of mainstream media with the dynamism of esports, Zee Media is setting new benchmarks in digital entertainment, empowering a generation that doesn’t just consume content, but lives it. With ‘Arena of Champions’, Zee Media isn’t just entering the gaming space; it’s reimagining the future of how India plays, connects, and competes.

