Zee Media celebrates changemakers at ‘ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026’

Zee Media Corporation, India’s first and largest news network, hosted the 4th edition of ‘ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes’ today at The Fairmont, Mumbai. The event honoured individuals whose courage, innovation, and dedication have created a positive impact on society.
The platform recognised changemakers from a wide range of fields, including space research, healthcare, business leadership, artificial intelligence, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, cinema, philanthropy, fintech, and outstanding achievements in cricket.
Each category was carefully chosen to celebrate people who are breaking barriers, shaping industries, and contributing meaningfully to the nation.
The event brought together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and media professionals. Through the Samvaad (dialogue) sessions, participants discussed important topics such as leadership during times of change, the evolving world of innovation, and the power of honest storytelling in building a progressive India.
Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured many inspiring personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and trailblasers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, along with several other individuals whose journeys continue to inspire millions across the country.
This initiative highlights Zee Media’s strong commitment to nation-building journalism. By celebrating real stories of real people overcoming challenges and achieving success, the platform aims to inspire society and showcase the true spirit of courage, talent, and contribution.
‘ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026’ stands as a tribute to those who are quietly shaping India’s future. By recognising these extraordinary changemakers, Zee Media continues to spotlight stories that matter and inspire a stronger, more hopeful nation.