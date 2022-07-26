Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka honoured as Game-changer of the Year at IAA Leadership Award

Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka - File Photo

Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the leading content company, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) was conferred with the coveted Game-Changer of the Year award at the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) Leadership Awards held in Mumbai.

Goenka was awarded the esteemed honour for his invaluable contribution towards the growth of the media and entertainment sector. He has also been credited for scripting the success story of ZEE in a year that tested the resilience and agility of businesses across sectors.

Crediting this recognition to all the teams at ZEE, Goenka said, “This is not only an encouragement, but a firm testament that we have indeed been taking the right steps and marching ahead. This win belongs to every member of the ZEE family who has consistently strived to achieve success and generate higher value for all our stakeholders.”

As the MD and CEO of ZEE, Goenka has been extremely successful in enhancing the company’s performance and driving the business towards its set goals by not just creating quality entertainment content, but also by bringing about a positive change across the society.

His futuristic vision and sharp acumen in the media domain has enabled ZEE to become the frontrunner in the entertainment sector, leading the company to achieve a global stature today.

Under his able leadership, ZEE has successfully expanded into international markets, with a presence across 190 countries, and its reach to over 1.3 billion viewers today across consumption platforms.