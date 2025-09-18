Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields

Prominent sports personalities, including former Team India cricketer Karuna Jain, former Indian Hockey Captain VR Raghunath, were among the achievers honoured at the event.

Karnataka’s most loved news channel, Zee Kannada News, successfully hosted the Karnataka Idol Awards 2025 to recognise achievers from across various fields, including industry, sports, healthcare, agriculture, cinema, arts, social service, and politics. The grand felicitation ceremony was held at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, Bengaluru, on Wednesday at 6 pm.

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka DV Sadananda Gowda, former chief minister of Karnataka Dr Srinath, Veteran Kannada Actor

The award on behalf of the Chief Minister was received by Sri Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development. Prominent sports personalities, including former Team India cricketer Karuna Jain, former Indian Hockey Captain V.R. Raghunath, and Paralympian silver medalist H.N. Girish, were among the achievers honoured at the event.

The event was graced by eminent personalities such as Sri Jagadguru Vachananda Mahaswamiji of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, who delivered the benediction, and Padma Shri awardee & former ISRO Chairman Dr AS Kiran Kumar, who appreciated Zee Kannada News for recognising unsung heroes dedicated to the nation’s growth.

Distinguished guests, including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development, TB Jayachandra, former Minister and Karnataka Government’s Special Representative at Delhi, as well as film stars Anu Prabhakar, Vinay Rajkumar, Rana, and Advithi Shetty, participated in the celebrations and encouraged the awardees. The ceremony was hosted by Ravi S., Editor, Zee Kannada News.

Guest Remarks

Jagadguru Vachananda Mahaswamiji: “Zee Kannada News is a credible channel working to uphold the nation’s pride by recognising unsung heroes deserving of Padma-level honours. This initiative is truly exemplary.” Dr Srinath, Veteran Actor: “This recognition reflects the love and trust of the people. Karnataka Idol will inspire thousands of achievers across the state.” DV Sadananda Gowda, Former CM: “Zee Kannada News is empowering society by responsibly honouring achievers whose contributions have strengthened our community.” Dr AS Kiran Kumar, Former ISRO Chairman: “When selfless service is acknowledged by society, it becomes both a responsibility and a source of pride.” Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health: “Recognizing rural talent has further enhanced the value of these awards.” Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development: “It is inspiring to see Zee Kannada News honour the Chief Minister with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while continuing its social initiatives.” TB Jayachandra, former minister: “Introducing achievers from different walks of life to society is a noble effort.” Actor Vinay Rajkumar: “The awardees recognized here are true achievers. Their recognition will inspire many more.” Actress Anu Prabhakar: “Congratulations to all achievers. My respect to the Zee Kannada News editorial team for this meaningful initiative.” Actor Rana said: “Honouring selfless contributors – from farmers to doctors to officials – is an inspiration to all.”

List of Awardees:

1. Dr. M. Muniraju - Vice Chancellor, Sri Krishnadevaraya University

2. Dr. PC Jagadeesh - Health Service

3. TM Mahesh - Educationist & Social Service

4. Krishna B. Mariyanka - Ajira Global Public Relations and Communications

5. Mallikarjun - Rto Employee Union President & Rto Officer

6. J. Krishna Palemar - Ex Minister & Social Service

7. Shanthakumar - Social Service

8. KT Nagaraj - Retired Chief Engineer, Bbmp

9. Lad Foundation - Social Service

10. A-one Steels India Limited - Leading Certified Green Steel Manufacturer

11. Ishwar Manappa Vajjal - Social Service

12. VR Raghunath - Hockey Player

13. Sumaa Mahesh Gowda - Social Service and Numerologist

14. Raghavendra - Nairuthya Properties Pvt. Ltd

15. Umapathy - Sri Mallikarjuna Travels

16. Anil Kumar SS - Chief Executive Officer, Skdrdp Bc Trust

17. Raghavendra Rao Purohit - Astrologer

18. HN Girish - Paralympian

19. Appa Sab Shivappa Kaulagudda - Progressive Farmer

20. C Muniswamy Kappagal - Social Service

21. Jagadish S. - Managing Director, Sg Groups Developers and Promoters

22. Mubarak - Educationist

23. Abhinav Kalmeshwara Maharajaru - Sadguru Aashrama, Belagavi

24. Karuna Jain - former cricketer (Yuvarathna)

25. Antony Sajeeth S. - Social Service

26. Dr Parmesha Siddappa Lingayat - Businessman & Social Service

27. Shivappa N. Devaragudi - Businessman

28. Ramesh Shankar Maali - Architect & Social Service

29. Leelavathi - Panchayath Development Officer

30. DV Sadananda Gowda - Hon'ble Ex Chief Minister of Karnataka - Lifetime Achievement Award

31. Datta Kondiba Sannakki - Social Service

32. Ningaraj Gowdru - Businessman & Pro-Kannada Activist

33. M. Krishnappa Marasuru - Social Service

34. Srikanth Kamble - Psi, Managoli Police Station

35. Srinath - Famous Veteran Actor - Lifetime Achievement Award

36. Pandit DS Joshi - Astrologer & Consultant

37. Naveen Anjanappa - Social Service

38. Shushma Kurubar - Social Service

39. Dr Praveen Kumar Hiremath - Health Service

40. Tyagaraja Swamiji - Social Service

41. Sailaja Yogesh Reddy - Social Service

42. Siddaramaiah - Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka (Lifetime Achievement Award)

About Zee Kannada News:

Zee Kannada News is Karnataka’s trusted news channel with a commitment to society. Through the Karnataka Idol Awards, the channel continues to celebrate individuals whose relentless efforts contribute to the progress and pride of the state.