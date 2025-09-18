Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside
Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?
Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...
Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields
Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan
Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, market cap climbs to Rs...
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused
PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online
BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case; what were the allegations?
Kangana Ranaut visits rain-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh; locals show black flags, shout slogans: 'Go back, you are late'
INDIA
Prominent sports personalities, including former Team India cricketer Karuna Jain, former Indian Hockey Captain VR Raghunath, were among the achievers honoured at the event.
Karnataka’s most loved news channel, Zee Kannada News, successfully hosted the Karnataka Idol Awards 2025 to recognise achievers from across various fields, including industry, sports, healthcare, agriculture, cinema, arts, social service, and politics. The grand felicitation ceremony was held at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, Bengaluru, on Wednesday at 6 pm.
The award on behalf of the Chief Minister was received by Sri Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development. Prominent sports personalities, including former Team India cricketer Karuna Jain, former Indian Hockey Captain V.R. Raghunath, and Paralympian silver medalist H.N. Girish, were among the achievers honoured at the event.
The event was graced by eminent personalities such as Sri Jagadguru Vachananda Mahaswamiji of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, who delivered the benediction, and Padma Shri awardee & former ISRO Chairman Dr AS Kiran Kumar, who appreciated Zee Kannada News for recognising unsung heroes dedicated to the nation’s growth.
Distinguished guests, including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development, TB Jayachandra, former Minister and Karnataka Government’s Special Representative at Delhi, as well as film stars Anu Prabhakar, Vinay Rajkumar, Rana, and Advithi Shetty, participated in the celebrations and encouraged the awardees. The ceremony was hosted by Ravi S., Editor, Zee Kannada News.
1. Dr. M. Muniraju - Vice Chancellor, Sri Krishnadevaraya University
2. Dr. PC Jagadeesh - Health Service
3. TM Mahesh - Educationist & Social Service
4. Krishna B. Mariyanka - Ajira Global Public Relations and Communications
5. Mallikarjun - Rto Employee Union President & Rto Officer
6. J. Krishna Palemar - Ex Minister & Social Service
7. Shanthakumar - Social Service
8. KT Nagaraj - Retired Chief Engineer, Bbmp
9. Lad Foundation - Social Service
10. A-one Steels India Limited - Leading Certified Green Steel Manufacturer
11. Ishwar Manappa Vajjal - Social Service
12. VR Raghunath - Hockey Player
13. Sumaa Mahesh Gowda - Social Service and Numerologist
14. Raghavendra - Nairuthya Properties Pvt. Ltd
15. Umapathy - Sri Mallikarjuna Travels
16. Anil Kumar SS - Chief Executive Officer, Skdrdp Bc Trust
17. Raghavendra Rao Purohit - Astrologer
18. HN Girish - Paralympian
19. Appa Sab Shivappa Kaulagudda - Progressive Farmer
20. C Muniswamy Kappagal - Social Service
21. Jagadish S. - Managing Director, Sg Groups Developers and Promoters
22. Mubarak - Educationist
23. Abhinav Kalmeshwara Maharajaru - Sadguru Aashrama, Belagavi
24. Karuna Jain - former cricketer (Yuvarathna)
25. Antony Sajeeth S. - Social Service
26. Dr Parmesha Siddappa Lingayat - Businessman & Social Service
27. Shivappa N. Devaragudi - Businessman
28. Ramesh Shankar Maali - Architect & Social Service
29. Leelavathi - Panchayath Development Officer
30. DV Sadananda Gowda - Hon'ble Ex Chief Minister of Karnataka - Lifetime Achievement Award
31. Datta Kondiba Sannakki - Social Service
32. Ningaraj Gowdru - Businessman & Pro-Kannada Activist
33. M. Krishnappa Marasuru - Social Service
34. Srikanth Kamble - Psi, Managoli Police Station
35. Srinath - Famous Veteran Actor - Lifetime Achievement Award
36. Pandit DS Joshi - Astrologer & Consultant
37. Naveen Anjanappa - Social Service
38. Shushma Kurubar - Social Service
39. Dr Praveen Kumar Hiremath - Health Service
40. Tyagaraja Swamiji - Social Service
41. Sailaja Yogesh Reddy - Social Service
42. Siddaramaiah - Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka (Lifetime Achievement Award)
Zee Kannada News is Karnataka’s trusted news channel with a commitment to society. Through the Karnataka Idol Awards, the channel continues to celebrate individuals whose relentless efforts contribute to the progress and pride of the state.