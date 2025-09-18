Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields

Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan

Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, market cap climbs to Rs...

'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused

PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online

BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case; what were the allegations?

Kangana Ranaut visits rain-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh; locals show black flags, shout slogans: 'Go back, you are late'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields

Prominent sports personalities, including former Team India cricketer Karuna Jain, former Indian Hockey Captain VR Raghunath, were among the achievers honoured at the event.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 07:42 PM IST

Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Karnataka’s most loved news channel, Zee Kannada News, successfully hosted the Karnataka Idol Awards 2025 to recognise achievers from across various fields, including industry, sports, healthcare, agriculture, cinema, arts, social service, and politics. The grand felicitation ceremony was held at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, Bengaluru, on Wednesday at 6 pm.

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

  1. Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka
  2. DV Sadananda Gowda, former chief minister of Karnataka
  3. Dr Srinath, Veteran Kannada Actor

The award on behalf of the Chief Minister was received by Sri Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development. Prominent sports personalities, including former Team India cricketer Karuna Jain, former Indian Hockey Captain V.R. Raghunath, and Paralympian silver medalist H.N. Girish, were among the achievers honoured at the event.

The event was graced by eminent personalities such as Sri Jagadguru Vachananda Mahaswamiji of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, who delivered the benediction, and Padma Shri awardee & former ISRO Chairman Dr AS Kiran Kumar, who appreciated Zee Kannada News for recognising unsung heroes dedicated to the nation’s growth.

Distinguished guests, including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development, TB Jayachandra, former Minister and Karnataka Government’s Special Representative at Delhi, as well as film stars Anu Prabhakar, Vinay Rajkumar, Rana, and Advithi Shetty, participated in the celebrations and encouraged the awardees. The ceremony was hosted by Ravi S., Editor, Zee Kannada News.

Guest Remarks

  1. Jagadguru Vachananda Mahaswamiji: “Zee Kannada News is a credible channel working to uphold the nation’s pride by recognising unsung heroes deserving of Padma-level honours. This initiative is truly exemplary.”
  2. Dr Srinath, Veteran Actor: “This recognition reflects the love and trust of the people. Karnataka Idol will inspire thousands of achievers across the state.”
  3. DV Sadananda Gowda, Former CM: “Zee Kannada News is empowering society by responsibly honouring achievers whose contributions have strengthened our community.”
  4. Dr AS Kiran Kumar, Former ISRO Chairman: “When selfless service is acknowledged by society, it becomes both a responsibility and a source of pride.”
  5. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health: “Recognizing rural talent has further enhanced the value of these awards.”
  6. Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development: “It is inspiring to see Zee Kannada News honour the Chief Minister with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while continuing its social initiatives.”
  7. TB Jayachandra, former minister: “Introducing achievers from different walks of life to society is a noble effort.”
  8. Actor Vinay Rajkumar: “The awardees recognized here are true achievers. Their recognition will inspire many more.”
  9. Actress Anu Prabhakar: “Congratulations to all achievers. My respect to the Zee Kannada News editorial team for this meaningful initiative.”
  10. Actor Rana said: “Honouring selfless contributors – from farmers to doctors to officials – is an inspiration to all.”

List of Awardees:

1. Dr. M. Muniraju - Vice Chancellor, Sri Krishnadevaraya University

2. Dr. PC Jagadeesh - Health Service

3. TM Mahesh - Educationist & Social Service

4. Krishna B. Mariyanka - Ajira Global Public Relations and Communications

5. Mallikarjun - Rto Employee Union President & Rto Officer

6. J. Krishna Palemar - Ex Minister & Social Service

7. Shanthakumar - Social Service

8. KT Nagaraj - Retired Chief Engineer, Bbmp

9. Lad Foundation - Social Service

10. A-one Steels India Limited - Leading Certified Green Steel Manufacturer

11. Ishwar Manappa Vajjal - Social Service

12. VR Raghunath - Hockey Player

13. Sumaa Mahesh Gowda - Social Service and Numerologist

14. Raghavendra - Nairuthya Properties Pvt. Ltd

15. Umapathy - Sri Mallikarjuna Travels

16. Anil Kumar SS - Chief Executive Officer, Skdrdp Bc Trust

17. Raghavendra Rao Purohit - Astrologer

18. HN Girish - Paralympian

19. Appa Sab Shivappa Kaulagudda - Progressive Farmer

20. C Muniswamy Kappagal - Social Service

21. Jagadish S. - Managing Director, Sg Groups Developers and Promoters

22. Mubarak - Educationist

23. Abhinav Kalmeshwara Maharajaru - Sadguru Aashrama, Belagavi

24. Karuna Jain - former cricketer (Yuvarathna)

25. Antony Sajeeth S. - Social Service

26. Dr Parmesha Siddappa Lingayat - Businessman & Social Service

27. Shivappa N. Devaragudi - Businessman

28. Ramesh Shankar Maali - Architect & Social Service

29. Leelavathi - Panchayath Development Officer

30. DV Sadananda Gowda - Hon'ble Ex Chief Minister of Karnataka - Lifetime Achievement Award

31. Datta Kondiba Sannakki - Social Service

32. Ningaraj Gowdru - Businessman & Pro-Kannada Activist

33. M. Krishnappa Marasuru - Social Service

34. Srikanth Kamble - Psi, Managoli Police Station

35. Srinath - Famous Veteran Actor - Lifetime Achievement Award

36. Pandit DS Joshi - Astrologer & Consultant

37. Naveen Anjanappa - Social Service

38. Shushma Kurubar - Social Service

39. Dr Praveen Kumar Hiremath - Health Service

40. Tyagaraja Swamiji - Social Service

41. Sailaja Yogesh Reddy - Social Service

42. Siddaramaiah - Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka (Lifetime Achievement Award)

thumbnail-Whats-App-Image-2025-09-18-at-1-18-52-PM-1

About Zee Kannada News:

Zee Kannada News is Karnataka’s trusted news channel with a commitment to society. Through the Karnataka Idol Awards, the channel continues to celebrate individuals whose relentless efforts contribute to the progress and pride of the state.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan
India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pak
Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?
Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest?
DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date
DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result da
Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more
Sharad Navratri 2025: Day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Turn $1K Into $1M by 2030?
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Turn $1K Into $1M by 2030?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE