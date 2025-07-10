Zee Kannada News Honours Young Achievers with Yuvaratna Awards 2025

Sanju Samson set for shock IPL 2026 switch? Shah Rukh Khan's KKR drops massive hint
INDIA
The awardees were recognised for their remarkable contributions in areas such as entrepreneurship, arts, sports, healthcare, agriculture, social service, and politics. Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader, who graced the event as the chief guest, lauded the young achievers and their dedication.
Bengaluru: Zee Kannada News, the channel cherished by Kannadigas, hosted the grand Yuvaratna Awards 2025 to celebrate and honour young achievers from across Karnataka. The event took place on Wednesday evening at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel in Bengaluru, where 50 outstanding individuals from diverse fields were felicitated.
The awardees were recognised for their remarkable contributions in areas such as entrepreneurship, arts, sports, healthcare, agriculture, social service, and politics. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, who graced the event as the chief guest, lauded the young achievers and their dedication. He emphasised that by acknowledging the sincere, skilled, and committed youth from every corner of the state, Zee Kannada News continues to inspire many more to follow in their footsteps. “Unity is the strength of our nation. We must all live in harmony. God is the same for all; He doesn’t differentiate. Let us embrace unity,” he said, stressing the need for communal harmony and brotherhood.
Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, in his address, appreciated the efforts of Zee Kannada News in recognising achievers from various domains. He encouraged the awardees to continue excelling and contributing to society, wishing them success in their future endeavours.
Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, while speaking at the event, reflected on the many challenges of modern life. “In this era of science and technology, building a life requires resilience. Youth must adapt to the changing society and systems. The act of Zee Kannada News honouring 50 achievers is like saluting all 7 crore Kannadigas,” he remarked.
Former Minister and MLC C.T. Ravi encouraged the youth to believe in themselves and maintain a positive outlook. “Prime Minister Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is becoming a reality. From being ranked 11th, India is now the 4th largest economy. The day is not far when we surpass China and the US. With achievers like you, this dream is within reach,” he said, motivating the awardees.
Renowned actor Kiccha Sudeep was scheduled to attend the event but could not make it due to unforeseen reasons. However, he sent a heartfelt video message congratulating all the awardees and wishing them continued success. “Let your achievements inspire many more,” he said.
Pushpa Arun Kumar, mother of Rocking Star Yash, was also present at the ceremony. She expressed immense happiness at witnessing the honouring of young talents and spoke passionately about her concern for farmers and shared her ideas for supporting them.
Veteran actress Sudharani expressed her deep emotional connection with Zee Kannada. “This channel is like family to me. It’s rare to see people recognize those who work selflessly. It’s heartening that Zee Kannada is doing just that. Congratulations to all the achievers,” she said.
Actors Ajay Rao, Yuvarajkumar, and Chikkanna were also present on stage, extending their congratulations to the awardees and adding star power to the evening.
In his concluding address, Zee Kannada News Editor Ravi S. praised the achievements of all 50 awardees. “We have introduced Karnataka to some of the most talented individuals from our soil. In future editions, we aim to identify and honour even more unsung heroes who are quietly making a difference,” he said, adding that the Zee Kannada News team is already gearing up for the next edition. He also extended heartfelt appreciation to the channel’s dedicated staff for making the event a grand success.
AWARDEE NAMES FLOW CHART
1. Mr. VEERABHADRA ACHARI K.M. - MD & CEO, WINNERS PARADISE GROUP
2. Dr. B. NAGARAJ - SOCIAL SERVICE
3. Mr. DEEPU GOWDA - ENTREPRENEUR
4. Dr. R.S. RAJU - SOCIAL SERVICE
5. Dr. YUVASHAKTHI SOORI - SOCIAL SERVICE
6. Mr. C.M. SHABAZ KHAN - A1STAR POWER PLUS FOUNDER & CEO
7. Mr. RAKESH M. DESHARLA - SOCIAL ACTIVIST
8. Dr. N. NARASIMHA MURTHY - PRESIDENT, TELECOM EMPLOYEES & OTHERS HOUSING WELFARE TRUST
9. Mr. UMMADAHALLI SHIVAKUMAR - MANMUL PRESIDENT & SOCIAL SERVICE
10. Mr. SUDHAKAR KOLLUR - YOUTH CONGRESS LEADER
11. Mr. CHANDRAPPA - MOTHER EARTH FARMLANDS FOUNDER & MD
12. Mr. H.N. RAVINDRA - SOCIAL SERVICE
13. Mr. K.N. SHIVAKUMAR - ENTREPRENEUR
14. Mr. KIKKERI SURESH - SOCIAL SERVICE
15. Mr. CHARITH - FITNESS CONVENER & YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR
16. Mr. SUKESH KONANDUR - ENTREPRENEUR & SOCIAL SERVICE 17. Mr. TIRUMALAPURA RAJE GOWDA - SOCIAL SERVICE
18. Mr. BAPU SAHEB NAIK - ADVOCATE & SOCIAL SERVICE
19. Dr. LAKSHMI DEVI - ENTREPRENEUR & SOCIAL SERVICE
20. Mr. MASTER SHREYAS JAIPRAKASH - FILM ARTIST
21. Mr. MURTHY N. - SHIROI FACILITY MANAGEMENT MANAGER & SOCIAL SERVICE
22. KARUNA JAIN - FORMER CRICKETER
23. Mr. V.R. NARAYANA REDDY - STATE PRESIDENT, Prof. NANJUNDASWAMY FARMERS ASSOCIATION
24. Dr. S. MANJUNATH - SARJAPURA GRAM PANCHAYAT VICE PRESIDENT & SOCIAL SERVICE
25. Mr. NANDEESH GOWDRU - GRAM PANCHAYAT MEMBER & SOCIAL SERVICE
26. Mr. ABDUL MATHEEN - FOUNDER, TIGER AERO RESTAUAANT
27. Mr. IQBAL KAVOOR - SOCIAL ACTIVIST
28. Mr. H.R. SURESH GOWDA - ENTREPRENEUR & SOCIAL SERVICE
29. Mr. K. GIRISH GOWDA - ADVOCATE & SOCIAL SERVICE
30. Mrs. DIVYA RAMACHANDRA SHETTY - SOCIAL SERVICE
31. Dr. VINOD - HEALTH SERVICE
32. Mr. SIDDANA GOWDA TURAVIHAL - SOCIAL SERVICE
33. Mr. MANJUNATH NAGARAJU - MD, RAYARA BRUNDAVANA FARMS
34. Mr. M.A. KARUN - EDUCATIONIST & SOCIAL SERVICE
35. Mr. MAHESH D.G. - ENTREPRENEUR
36. Mr. HEMANTH RAJU - SOCIAL ACTIVIST
37. Mr. MOHAMMAD SUHAIL - FOUNDER OF ICONIC FITNESS
38. Mr. JANADHWANI MAHESH - SOCIAL SERVICE
39. Mr. NAGESH N. - OWNER OF NGK PROPERTIES & SOCIAL SERVICE
40. Dr. VAISHAALI SHEKHAR MAANE - HEALTH SERVICE
41. Mr. R. CHANDRU - ENTREPRENEUR & SOCIAL SERVICE
42. Mr. AKASH MANAGULI - FAMOUS BHAJAN SINGER
43. Mr. M. VIJAY BHASKAR REDDY - ENTREPRENEUR
44. Mr. JYOTIPURA CHANDRU - SOCIAL SERVICE
45. Mr. PRADEEP BABU NANDAGANV - SOCIAL SERVICE
46. Mr. MALATESH MUDDAJJI - DISTRICT PRESIDENT, STATE GOVʼT EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION, CHITRADURGA
47. Dr. A.M.A. SURESH KUMAR - AYURVEDIC DOCTOR
48. Dr. PARAMAPUJYA MAHESHWARA MAHASWAMIJI - NANDIPURA MATH
49. Mr. SANTOSH KUMAR I. PATIL - SOCIAL SERVICE
50. Mr. RUDRESH KAHALE - SOCIAL SERVICE