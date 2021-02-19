Headlines

technology

Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee failed to bring change in Bengal, says Amit Shah

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Shah said that CM Mamata Banerjee has failed to bring about change in state.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 04:02 PM IST

In the run-up to the Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah is certain that the people of the state want change. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, the Home Minister said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to bring about change and the people have full confidence in PM Modi that he now bring the change that they want. The mood of the country has changed, the mood of Bengal will also change. Those who indulge in political violence should be careful and whoever comes under investigation for violence will be dealt with.

'Sonar-Bangla's dream will come true'
Home Minister Amit Shah said the politics of appeasement in Bengal has been brought to its peak by Mamata Banerjee. Our first priority is to improve the law and order in Bengal. The Communists have created a culture of violence in Bengal politics. Now, we are going to form the government in West Bengal. The dream of Sonar-Bangla will come true. Sonar-Bangla means every youth of the state will get employment.

'Serious questions on law and order'
Questioning the law and order of Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The situation in Bengal is such that even goons are scared here. However, as the elections approach, the goon of TMC will also have to look for cover." In the meantime, he said, "CAA is the law of the land, and will apply to all places. No movement can stop the path of change in the country. We have fulfilled the promise of citizenship to refugees made by the Congress party. We have fulfilled the promise of 70 years in 1 year."

'What is the issue of Bengal elections?'
Home Minister Amit Shah said that Bengali culture is an election issue as culture has been damaged. Bullet-gun, nepotism has never been a culture in Bengal. He said, "Mamata Banerjee is a big leader but she has completely failed." 

'BJP will get 200+ seats'
Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will be victorious in Bengal. When questioned about the numbers, ZEE NEWS editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary said, "BJP will get 200+ seats in West Bengal. He said, "The claim of victory of 20 MPs in 2019 was also feared by everyone but our performance was all seen. The people of Bengal are with the BJP. In Bengal, only anti-BJP votes are yet to be divided. In Bengal, the BJP has got its voter. No leader is around in Modiji's event at the moment."

'Jai Sri Ram against appeasement'
Home Minister Amit Shah told ZEE NEWS that appeasement politics in Bengal will end. He said it is the BJP's objective to establish good governance within Bengal. On the question of Mamata's allegations, the BJP was accused of communalism even at Indira Ji's time, but Mamataji should ask why the people of Bengal are not getting the benefit of the central schemes? On the question of Mamata's displeasure over Jai Sri Ram slogan, he said that Jai Sri Ram is against appeasement in politics. Jai Sriram is not a political slogan.

