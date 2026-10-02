Zee Entertainment marks 34 years, bets on tech, content and attention economy for next growth phase

Building on its pioneering spirit and industry-defining legacy of 34 years, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) is taking firm and consistent efforts to achieve its growth aspirations and unlock new avenues of value creation. As the Company completes 34 years of shaping the evolution of India’s Media & Entertainment industry and redefining content creation, distribution and consumption patterns, it continues to fortify a future-ready, technology-enabled business architecture for the next era of entertainment. Blending its rich legacy and existing capabilities with emerging high-potential opportunities, ‘Z’ is creating unified and immersive entertainment experiences for its consumers to garner a significant share in the Attention Economy.

Building on its pioneering spirit and industry-defining legacy of 34 years, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) is taking firm and consistent efforts to achieve its growth aspirations and unlock new avenues of value creation. As the Company completes 34 years of shaping the evolution of India’s Media & Entertainment industry and redefining content creation, distribution and consumption patterns, it continues to fortify a future-ready, technology-enabled business architecture for the next era of entertainment. Blending its rich legacy and existing capabilities with emerging high-potential opportunities, ‘Z’ is creating unified and immersive entertainment experiences for its consumers to garner a significant share in the Attention Economy.

With attention emerging as the most valuable currency in a converging landscape, the Company is strategically strengthening its ability to engage with consumers across platforms, unlock newer avenues for brands to drive higher affinity and ensure sustainable value creation for all stakeholders. Backed by a strengthened financial foundation, the Company is investing in future growth engines to expand its presence across every consumer touch-point and capture a higher mind space and wallet share.

Speaking about the Company’s strategic direction for the future on the occasion of its 34th Anniversary, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “At ‘Z’, our journey has been one of pioneering spirit, continuous innovation and creating meaningful value for our consumers, shareholders, employees and partners. Over the last 34 years, ‘Z’ has been recognized for unlocking newer growth avenues, and we are carrying forward this rich legacy, as we propel the growth momentum for the Company’s future. We have sharpened our strategic priorities to build the business with greater discipline, and we are investing in the required capabilities across content, technology and talent to enhance the Company’s competitive advantage.

We firmly believe the next chapter of ‘Z’ holds greater promise and potential, and we are well-positioned to shape the next three decades and more of the Company and industry at large.” Guided by a clear strategic Vision ‘to bring about a positive change in people’s lives through purposeful entertainment’, the Company is further capitalizing on emerging opportunities with a diversified portfolio and enhanced capabilities.

Under the guidance of an experienced Board, the Company has also consistently enhanced governance mechanisms and internal processes, positioning itself as a more agile and resilient institution to create long-term value for all shareholders. The Company's growth aspirations remain underscored by a disciplined approach towards capital allocation and value creation.

34 years back today, Zee was launched with just 5 people.



​That single step sparked an entire industry and resulted in employment for over 30 million people across India.



​A humble beginning that shaped an era,and the future promises to be even bigger. — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) October 1, 2026

In order to stay ahead of the curve and set new benchmarks for the industry, ‘Z’ is maintaining a sharp focus on profitability and further strengthening its competitive advantage to deliver sustainable value creation. The Company’s momentum stems from the following growth levers:

• Sharper content offerings across languages that is enabling the Company to garner strong viewership gains and grow its network share

• Continued profitability in the digital business backed by a 7-language strategic approach, bold stories and transformed user interface

• A strong movies and music business with compelling offerings • Advancing the omni-channel approach that is enabling the Company to reach over 800 million monthly unique viewers across the Nation

• Growing presence in the short form content space with micro dramas tailored to the evolving consumers’ preferences

• A robust sports business with value-accretive global and local sports properties

• Increasingly immersive, live entertainment experiences to engage consumers at every touch-point

• Expanding the consumer base with kids entertainment and animated content

• Ensuring higher synergies across the business through syndication, distribution and broadband, amongst others.

The Company has also undertaken several pertinent steps to further strengthen its fundamentals including streamlining operational efficiencies and empowering its Human Capital. As one of its most valuable assets, the Company continues to nurture the leaders of tomorrow by driving higher accountability across teams and building capabilities that are essential to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape.

As the standalone, home-grown entertainment powerhouse from India, ‘Z’ is building scale to strengthen its foothold across the industry. Over the last three decades, ‘Z’ has played a defining role in the evolution of India's M&E landscape, by consistently staying ahead of the curve, adapting to changing consumer behaviour, embracing technological advancements and pre-empting the shifting industry dynamics.

In line with its promise to stay ‘Yours Truly’, the Company continues to place its consumers’ entertainment preferences at the forefront, cultivating a deep understanding of their aspirations and building enduring relationships with stakeholders across the globe. Guided by its belief system, the diversified business architecture coupled with a strong content engine and technological prowess provides the Company multiple growth levers to shape the future of entertainment from India to the world at large.