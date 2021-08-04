Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

India’s most diversified digital publishing group, Zee Digital is continuing to scale great heights and reported having achieved the second rank under News & Information category for June 2021, as per Comscore. Continuing with greater momentum and exhibiting excellence in the digital content space has led to such a phenomenal growth second time in a row after May 2021 ranking. The company has reported a noteworthy 1.4 times growth from Jan’21 to June’21 by crossing 229 million unique visitors in June 2021.

Zee Digital has secured sixth position among top 20 internet websites in India standing tall amongst Google sites, Facebook, Amazon Sites, Flipkart Sites etc. Witnessing a substantial leap Zee Digital has witnessed strongest growth among top media publishers in the country. From Jan’21 to June’21 period, Zee Digital achieved 1.4x growth leaving behind its competitors.

Zee Digital assets have also performed exceptionally well and have achieved significant growth in unique monthly visitors. In June 2021, Zee News Hindi crossed 66 million mark, Zee News English crossed 48 million, India.com crossed 90 million, DNA India crossed 51 million, BGR.in crossed 9 million and BollywoodLife.com crossed 20 million reporting a Y-o-Y growth ratio of 1.2x, 1.2x,1.6x, 2.4x, 1.7x and 1.5x respectively.

Commenting on this victory Zee Digital, Abhishek Nigam, COO– Digital of Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “Team’s hard work and innovations in our assets have collectively helped Zee Digital become one of the most preferred destination for content consumption in India and globally. With each new initiative our endeavour has been to bring about a change that the users are willing to partake in.”

Zee Digital comprises of 31 websites, 20 brands across 12 languages with viewers across digital replicas of the Zee Media’s 14 linear news channels along with websites such as India.com, BGR.in, BollywoodLife.com, TheHealthsite.com and CricketCountry.com