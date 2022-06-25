Zee Conclave: Won't let China usurp even an inch of Indian territory, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to hurt India's territorial integrity and unity. (File)

New Delhi: The BJP government at the Centre won't compromise on the country's self-respect, self-confidence and territorial integrity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at Zee Conclave on Saturday. Reacting to the opposition's allegations, he said the government will not let China usurp even an inch of Indian territory. He said talks are on to resolve the Ladakh standoff with the neighbouring country.

Singh, one of the senior-most BJP leaders, said the Narendra Modi government has dealt with several security challenges effectively. He said in the past 8 years, except Jammu and Kashmir, terror attacks have not taken place in the rest of the country. He said over the last one year, ceasefire violations have completely stopped. "The era of violence in the northeast has been put to end," he added.

India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to hurt India's territorial integrity and unity, he added.

Rajnath Singh, the keynote speaker at the conclave, also highlighted India's diplomatic achievements. He said after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the country's global position has improved. "Today, the world listens to India's points of view," he added.

India is currently among the standout nations of the world, he said.

He said the Modi government didn't delay taking decisions in order to bolster the country's economy.

He said now India's citizens are stakeholders in the global economy.

Talking about Modi government's welfare schemes, Rajnath Singh said the entire public money is now being used for the greater public good. "Before the Modi government, 85 percent of the public money would vanish in thin air," he added.