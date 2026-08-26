Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave ‘Sarkarer 100 Din’ brings Bengal’s political voices together for key conversations

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was among the key speakers at Zee 24 Ghanta’s Mega Conclave ‘Sarkarer 100 Din’ on August 25, held to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP-led West Bengal government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the Chief Guest at the Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave, announced a series of key measures and outlined a six-point roadmap for the state. He was among the key speakers at Zee 24 Ghanta’s Mega Conclave ‘Sarkarer 100 Din’ on August 25, held to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP-led West Bengal government.

At the conclave, the West Bengal CM outlined his vision for a more self-reliant state and made several major announcements, including the formation of three specialised committees focusing on industrial revival, administrative decisions and alleged corruption. The conclave provided a platform for the entire West Bengal Council of Ministers, along with senior political leaders, legislators and other prominent voices, to discuss the state’s present challenges, policy priorities and the road ahead. The event featured a series of conversations on some of the most significant issues shaping West Bengal.

"Performance evaluation cannot be done in 100 days. Now is the time to heal the wounds. After coming to power, I saw that the previous government had left the state bankrupt. Now, Bengal has to become self-reliant," CM Adhikari said at Zee 24 Ghanta’s conclave.

A major highlight of the conclave was the announcement of three specialised committees. While Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Minister Tapas Roy will head a committee examining industrial closures and drafting a new industrial framework, the other two committees will be headed by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal to investigate alleged corrupt practices and policy decisions from the previous administration, CM Adhikari said while revealing the details of the committees at Zee 24 Ghanta’s Mega Conclave ‘Sarkarer 100 Din.’

On industrial development, Adhikari used the Zee 24 Ghanta platform to recall the circumstances surrounding Ratan Tata’s exit from West Bengal and said his government would work to create an environment where businesses can operate without disruption. On security and border management, Adhikari spoke about strengthening the role of the BSF in border areas. Adhikari also addressed developments at Jadavpur University, including alleged anti-national slogans, and expressed his opposition to what he described as support for extremist or Naxalite ideology.

West Bengal Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh also spoke at the conclave and outlined the state’s plans to expand its tourism sector under the pillars ‘Partnership in Progress’ and ‘Tourism for All’. State Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul spoke about the challenges facing urban administration and infrastructure in the state, while Cabinet Minister Dilip Ghosh discussed the implementation of central welfare schemes in West Bengal at Zee 24 Ghanta’s conclave.

Zee 24 Ghanta bridges the gap between governance and public discourse

While the occasion marked 100 days of the new government, Zee 24 Ghanta’s Mega Conclave went beyond a review of the period, creating a broader platform to discuss the issues that will shape West Bengal’s future. From industry and jobs to welfare, education, national security and governance, the sessions brought multiple perspectives to the forefront and examined both immediate challenges and longer-term priorities for the state.

With senior political leaders, ministers, legislators and other prominent voices participating, the Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave ‘Sarkarer 100 Din’ brought together key perspectives on the state’s political and public-policy landscape. The conclave served as a platform for conversations, announcements and interactions around the priorities facing West Bengal, while giving audiences a closer look at the debates and decisions shaping the state’s next phase.

By bringing policymakers and politicians directly before citizens, Zee 24 Ghanta created a space for open dialogue, public scrutiny and greater transparency in governance. The platform enabled the government to present its priorities, plans and announcements directly to the people, while also allowing issues of public interest to be discussed openly. In doing so, the Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave strengthened the role of media as a bridge between those in power and the people they serve.

About Channel:

Zee 24 Ghanta’s journey over the past two decades has been shaped by one constant- audience trust. Keeping audiences engaged with a powerful omnichannel presence across Linear, Digital, CTV and various Social media platforms.