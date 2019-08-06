Zalmay Khalilzad meets Jaishankar, brief him on Afghan peace process

US special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday met India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which the former briefed the latter on the situation in Afghanistan and both held "useful discussions".

Tweeting a picture of himself with Khalilzad, Mr Jaishankar said both sides "shared views on how we could work together effectively". This is the 3rd visit by Khalilzad to India in 2019 and comes at a time when Afghan Peace Process gathers pace.

Useful discussions with US Special Representative @US4AfghanPeace Zalmay Khalilzad. Provided a comprehensive update on the situation in Afghanistan. Shared views on how we could work together effectively. pic.twitter.com/f5alfdB5cj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2019

Zalmay came directly to Delhi from Doha where he held the 8th round of talks with Taliban and it is expected that a deal might get finalised soon between the two sides which pave the way for the American troops to leave the landlocked south Asian country.

Taliban expects the deal to be signed around Eid that begins on August 11.

Before leaving for Delhi, Zalmay in a tweet said, "My team and Taliban representatives will continue to discuss technical details as well as steps and mechanisms required for a successful implementation of the four part agreement we've been working towards since my appointment. Agreement on these details is essential".

India backs "Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled" peace process and has been engaging with regional countries -- Iran, Russia, China and Central Asian countries -- regarding the same.