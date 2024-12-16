Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain died at 73 on Sunday. Industrialist Gautam Adani and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed their grief to mourn his death. Considered greatest tabla player of his time, he died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain’s death has shocked people worldwide. From celebrities to industrialists, people from all corners of the world and walks of life have expressed grief on the legend’s death. Billionaire Gautam Adani and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have mourned the death of the greatest tabla player.

Expressing his sentiments, Nadella wrote on LinkdIn, “A true legend, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who brought immense joy through his rhythmic brilliance. Your music transcends boundaries and will live on forever.”

Reminiscing Zakir Hussain’s art and legacy, Adani Group’s founder chairman Gautam Adani condoled his death. “The world has lost a rhythm it can never replace. Ustad Zakir Hussain, our maestro whose tabla beats will forever echo in the soul of India, leaves behind his inimitable form of timeless art. His legacy is an eternal taal, resonating through generations to come. RIP,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Zakir Hussain, 73, was admitted in a San Francisco hospital for two weeks after which he was also shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition worsened. He died on Sunday, December 15, according to a statement from the family. His family also confirmed the reason of his death to be complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease.

Hussain, considered to be a legendary tabla maestro and greatest of his time, was famous for his ‘dancing fingers’. He attained mastery of Indian classical music and collaborated with famous western musicians and brough global fame to Indian music.