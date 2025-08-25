Days after attack, Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to..., charge given to...

Who had attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta? What was the motive behind the attack?

The Central government has withdrawn the Z-category security cover of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, provided by the Central Reserve Police Force, and returned it to the Delhi Police, sources said. Sources added that the security was withdrawn following an order received by the Central Armed Police Force a day ago, adding that the responsibility has now been handed back to the Delhi Police, which was earlier tasked with the responsibility.

The fresh communication comes four days after the CRPF was communicated to provide Z-category security to Delhi CM following an attack on her during a public grievance hearing named 'Jan Sunvai', sources said on August 20.

The next day, CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence to take charge of her security. Additional deployment was then made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.

Who had attacked the Delhi CM?

The Delhi CM was attacked by a 41-year-old auto rickshaw driver, Rajeshbhai Khimji, while interacting with citizens during a 'Jan Sunvai' event. The Delhi Police later arrested Khimji.

The incident raised concerns about her safety, especially given the politically charged environment in the national capital.

Following the incident, the Centre had ordered to shift the CM's security from the Delhi Police to the CRPF. Earlier, the Delhi Police was providing security to the Delhi CM.

Gupta, who assumed office as Delhi Chief Minister on February 20 this year, has been holding frequent 'Jan Sunvai' sessions as part of her public outreach program. Security agencies had already been reviewing her threat perception, and Wednesday's incident prompted the Centre to upgrade her protection level immediately.

