Many questions on alimony cropped up after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce and it was decided that the husband would pay an alimony of Rs 4.75 crore to his wife.

What is alimony and how is it determined?

Can a husband refuse to pay the alimony to his wife?

Can a husband also get alimony?

These and many more questions cropped up after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce and it was decided that the husband would pay an alimony of Rs 4.75 crore to his wife.

What is alimony?

Alimony means an amount of payment settled by a court to spouse or a former spouse as a part of a divorce or separation.

The money is given to financially support the spouse who has no income or a lower income so that his or her living standard is not hit hard due to the divorce or the separation.

Under Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act, if the wife is a working woman, but she earns less than her husband and there is a considerable difference in the incomes, the court will award her alimony to help her maintain the same standard of living as her husband.

If the wife is not earning, the court will award her alimony and consider her age, educational qualification and ability to earn.

How much alimony to be paid?

The amount of alimony depends on how long the couple have been living in marriage and the income of one or both of the partners.

An alimony is paid if they have lived for ten years or more and the incomes of both of them are not equal.

If the period of marriage is less than ten years and both husband and wife have the same income, no alimony is paid.

There is no fixed formula to decided the amount of the lumpsum alimony. It is generally one-third to one-fifth of the gross income of the spouse.

In case of monthly maintenance it is not more than 25% of the monthly salary of the spouse.

Delivering its verdict in the KD chakravarti vs Rita Dev Choudhry case in 2013, the Supreme Court fixed the amount to be 25% of the salary.

The amount of the alimony is also determined by the number of children.

Can alimony stop?

The payment of alimony stops after with the remarriage, death of the spouse or court-order.

It can be stopped in case of retirement and children no longer in need of financial help from the parents.

The judge also can ask to discontinue the payment if he is convinced that the person is not making efforts to be self-reliant financially.

How is alimony different from child support?

Alimony is different from child support. While alimony is given to spouse to support him financially, child support is paid to the custodian so that he can take care of the child. The child support ends after the child reached the age of 18.

Both alimony and child support comes to an end in case of bankruptcy.

Can husband get alimony?

If the husband is not earning or if he is disabled and the wife is earning money, the court may award the alimony to the husband.

Supreme Court on alimony

In a landmark judgment in Rinku Baheti v. Sandesh Sharda case in 2024, the apex court said that a divorced wife cannot seek permanent alimony just to achieve equal wealth status with her ex-husband.

It said that that while a wife is entitled to maintain her matrimonial lifestyle as far as possible, the husband cannot be asked to perpetually maintain her status according to his evolving financial status post-separation.