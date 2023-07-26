Headlines

Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur’s owner charged with insider trading

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Untold story of Captain Vikram Batra’s heroics; real vs reel facts about India’s ‘Shershaah’

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

The accused has been identified as Hema Kaushik alias Dimpy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

The Gurgaon police has arrested a woman for allegedly attempting to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnam Singh. The accused had allegedly threatened that she would implicate Singh’s younger brother Zorawar Singh in a false case and demanded Rs 40 lakh as ransom. The accused was arrested accepting Rs 5 lakh.

The police have registered a case in DLF Phase 1 police station.

The accused has been identified as Hema Kaushik alias Dimpy. She was employed by the Singh family as a caretaker in 2022. However, they sacked her 20 days later over her bad behaviour.

The accused then threatened to implicate Yuvraj Singh's younger brother Zorawar Singh with a false police case and demanded Rs 40 lakh.

On July 19, Hema Kaushik allegedly texted the family that she would lodge a case on July 23 to defame the cricketer's family, reported Aaj Tak. 

She demanded Rs 5 lakh as the first tranche of the payment. 

The police arrested her while accepting the ransom from the family.

Yuvraj Singh is one of the most successful ODI batsmen in India who played a pivotal role in the country’s world cup victories in 2007 and 2010. 

The cancer survivor retired from all forms of cricket a few years ago.

Zorawar Singh is reportedly battling depression.

Hema Kaushik was reportedly sacked by the family over unprofessional behaviour.

