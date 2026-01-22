Yuvraj Mehta’s final moments caught on video: Torchlight plea for help goes unanswered

Days after 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Singh’s died by drowning in a construction pit in Greater Noida’s Sector 150, a video showing Noida techie’s final moments of desperation filled with struggle. The video shows the software engineer sitting at the top of his car.

Days after 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Singh’s died by drowning in a construction pit in Greater Noida’s Sector 150, a video showing Noida techie’s final moments of desperation filled with struggle. Yuvraj drowned after his car fell into an 80-foot-deep, water-filled abandoned construction pit which was near his Sector 62 apartment in Noida.

The video shows the software engineer sitting at the top of his car while constantly flashing the torchlight of his mobile phone for around two hours while balancing himself on the car drowned in the water drain but his signals for help were left unseen by the authorities.

In the update to the case, the Noida Police have arrested two more builders in connection with the death of the Noida resident. “The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Bansal, a resident of Faridabad, and Sachin Karnwal, a resident of Ghaziabad," a police official told PTI.

According to officials, both the arrested persons are associated with real estate developer Lotus Greens, but nothing could be known about their designation in the company.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday retrieved the car of the 27-year-old deceased techie from a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida.

The Noida Police arrested Abhay Singh, the CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners, in connection with the death of the 27-year-old techie whose car plunged into a water-filled drain in Sector 150.

The victim’s father, blamed the authorities for not taking action on time and alleged that timely action could have saved his son. “If expert divers could have gone in, then maybe my son would have been saved. Yuvraj kept crying for help as the car drowned,” he told reporters.