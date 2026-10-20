Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC; he got notice after he joined Mamata

Gujarat govt approves Rs 20.53 cr disputed Vadodara plot for MP Yusuf Pathan months after his TMC exit, 14-year-old allotment process cleared, final VMC panel nod pending.

Pathan, the MP from Baharampur in West Bengal, along with fellow MPs Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan, did not attend the NDA parliamentary party's first meeting. Earlier this year, Pathan and 19 other parliamentarians defied the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and joined the unrecognised Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).The Gujarat government has approved a disputed Vadodara plot for Lok Sabha MP Yusuf Pathan. The 978 sq metre plot adjacent to his bungalow is valued at Rs 20.53 crore. The decision comes months after Pathan and 19 other MPs broke away from TMC and merged with NCPI.

Government clears allotment after 14 years

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has received directives from the Gujarati BJP administration about the allocation of the land in the Tandalja region. Following approval by the Standing Committee, final possession will be granted.The state government has given its assent, according to VMC Commissioner Arun Babu, and the proposal will shortly be presented to the committee. After determining the upset value for the auction, the civic committee will determine how much Pathan must pay.For fourteen years, the plot allocation procedure froze. Without holding a public auction, Pathan had sought the land on a 99-year lease.

History Of the dispute

In 2012, Yusuf Pathan requested a 978 sq metre plot from the VMC, which the state government denied in 2014 without auction. In 2024, the VMC began removing alleged encroachments from the land. Pathan's challenge in the Gujarat High Court was dismissed in August 2025, and an appeal was withdrawn on August 31, 2026, due to the court's concerns regarding government land occupancy, despite his lawyer citing a state policy for cricketers.

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Political context

Pathan, the MP from Baharampur in West Bengal, along with fellow MPs Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan, did not attend the NDA parliamentary party's first meeting. Earlier this year, Pathan and 19 other parliamentarians defied the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and joined the unrecognised Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).