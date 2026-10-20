FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film leads Rajkummar Rao movie by a small margin

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office day 4: Yami film leads Rajkummar movie

Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1? Know all about launch date, timings, stoppages and fares

Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1?

Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC; he got notice after he joined Mamata

Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC; he got notice after he joined Mamata

Gujarat govt approves Rs 20.53 cr disputed Vadodara plot for MP Yusuf Pathan months after his TMC exit, 14-year-old allotment process cleared, final VMC panel nod pending.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC; he got notice after he joined Mamata
Baharampur MP Yusuf Khan Pathan in Vadodara
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Pathan, the MP from Baharampur in West Bengal, along with fellow MPs Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan, did not attend the NDA parliamentary party's first meeting. Earlier this year, Pathan and 19 other parliamentarians defied the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and joined the unrecognised Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).The Gujarat government has approved a disputed Vadodara plot for Lok Sabha MP Yusuf Pathan. The 978 sq metre plot adjacent to his bungalow is valued at Rs 20.53 crore. The decision comes months after Pathan and 19 other MPs broke away from TMC and merged with NCPI. 

    Government clears allotment after 14 years

    The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has received directives from the Gujarati BJP administration about the allocation of the land in the Tandalja region. Following approval by the Standing Committee, final possession will be granted.The state government has given its assent, according to VMC Commissioner Arun Babu, and the proposal will shortly be presented to the committee. After determining the upset value for the auction, the civic committee will determine how much Pathan must pay.For fourteen years, the plot allocation procedure froze. Without holding a public auction, Pathan had sought the land on a 99-year lease.

    History Of the dispute

    In 2012, Yusuf Pathan requested a 978 sq metre plot from the VMC, which the state government denied in 2014 without auction. In 2024, the VMC began removing alleged encroachments from the land. Pathan's challenge in the Gujarat High Court was dismissed in August 2025, and an appeal was withdrawn on August 31, 2026, due to the court's concerns regarding government land occupancy, despite his lawyer citing a state policy for cricketers.

    Also read: Why Sooryavanshi not in playing XI despite being 'player of the series'? Ex-India spinner reveals truth behind Gambhir's strategy

    Political context

    Pathan, the MP from Baharampur in West Bengal, along with fellow MPs Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan, did not attend the NDA parliamentary party's first meeting. Earlier this year, Pathan and 19 other parliamentarians defied the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and joined the unrecognised Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film leads Rajkummar Rao movie by a small margin
    Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office day 4: Yami film leads Rajkummar movie
    Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1? Know all about launch date, timings, stoppages and fares
    Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1?
    Who is Ben Treloar? Australian umpire set to officiate in India’s Ranji Trophy
    Who is Ben Treloar? Australian umpire set to officiate in India’s Ranji Trophy
    Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC; he got notice after he joined Mamata
    Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC
    Will BJP field murder convict in UP polls after High Court suspends sentence?
    Will BJP field murder convict in UP polls after High Court suspends sentence?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
    From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
    From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
    Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
    5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
    Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
    Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
    Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
    Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement