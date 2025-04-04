Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Thailand to attend the BIMSTEC Summit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Muhammad Yunus raised the issue of Sheikh Hasina's extradition.

In what may be termed as an indication of worsening India-Bangladesh ties, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus raked up the issue of extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit Friday.

Vikram Misri: Talks on Sheikh Hasina's extradition

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Thailand, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the meeting. He told journalists, "There were talks on Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Can't say more on that."

Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka on August 5, 2024, after a marauding crowd of thousands of people stormed into her residence, vandalised it and looted almost everything. She has been living in an undisclosed location since that time.

A day earlier, in what may be interpreted as a fitting reply to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi has the longest coastline in the Bay of Bengal. Jaishankar said Thursday, "India is aware of its special responsibility regarding BIMSTEC. We, after all, have the longest coastline in the Bay of Bengal, of almost 6,500 km."

What did Muhammad Yunus say in China?

The chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government stirred controversy in China last week when he said that the seven north-eastern states of India are landlocked and Bangladesh was the "only guardian of the ocean" for the region.

Misri also said that PM Modi has expressed India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh during his meeting.

PM Modi urges against rhetoric

He said, "PM Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided."

The Foreign Secretary said further, "The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided. On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossing are necessary to maintain border security and security. The PM also underlines India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh."

This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the ouster of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the formation of the interim government under the leadership of Yunus in the neighbouring country, last August.



(With inputs from ANI)