Yukesh Chaudhary is launching niriv search and web portal

Entrepreneur Yukesh Chaudhary will be debuting his search engine, and web portal with a content Network. For those who don’t know Yukesh Chaudhary is: Yukesh Chaudhary is a Founder of Niriv and many content network sites. Yukesh Chaudhary is launching Niriv.com very soon. He Tweets on his Twitter for confirmation.

Before we delve a bit further into Yukesh Chaudhary’s Niriv launch– let’s discuss what Nirivactually is.

What is Niriv?

Niriv is a search engine-based Web portal, with internet services just like Yahoo and Naver. Just like Yahoo and traditional web portals Niriv is also aiming for the same within the Country. Niriv is bringing the

good old days web portals into modern-day Web portals inside the country to become one Network to Provide search, internet services, and digital written content. To some things up Niriv is including search, services, and digital media in one Network. Niriv was founded on July 1 2021 in Biratchowk by Yukesh Chaudhary.

Who is Yukesh Chaudhary?

Being a entrepreneur and Founder of Niriv, Besides NirivYukesh, is building digital content networks and web applications for a long time.

Yukesh Chaudhary is from Morang. Yukesh is highly focused on building web apps for the modern Web era which is just flourishing in the country.

Why do Niriv matters?

Search Engine Market Share is being occupied by giant international companies, their internet services, and web portals are widely used. Nepal is already among Asian countries with a high volume of data usage every day. Niriv is working on building a search engine and adding services like email, shopping, blog, and more under its umbrella in one Network.

Internet users are being addeding every day in huge numbers, despite the increase in the number of internet users, there isn’t one local web portal to provide them localized information in one place.

Taking the fact into account Niriv is building one service hub for all internet users to get information and enjoy exploring services without ever browsing multiple sites and remembering all addresses.

Imagine one site you can visit to get what you are searching for, for eg, Searching for information, shopping, watching videos, emailing,

blogging, and 100 other services to use within one domain without leaving it. It’s like one convenient store to get all the necessary items.

Niriv can be a good & trustworthy source of information whether it’s governmental, local, or international. A localized information hub can be beneficial for Local people of all ages. In the current scenario of information flow, there are few trustworthy websites which current internet users are getting information from. Sites like online Khabar, Khabarhub, and other news sites are much trusted by people.

Current internet users need to browse different news sites to get information, half of them get news-related content from social media which is extremely low in trust.

The spread of fake news and information is harming internet users’ mental health.

To solve this issue, Niriv can combine trustworthy news sources & governmental information & can present it to users, this can help internet users get only good & trustworthy information.

This is just one example of what Niriv can do, and build a better future for the Web Industry.

Besides this, Niriv states they will be adding unmatched services which are currently not available in Nepali Internet World. Niriv is inspired by Naver.com – A south Korean search and web giant.

Having our own localized search engine matters, Because we got none. Niriv.com will be first modern search engine and Web portal in country.

