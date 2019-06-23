YSR Congress rejects BJP's offer of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post, wants special status for Andhra first

The YSR Congress Party has rejected the BJP's offer of the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha as it does not want to be seen aligned with the BJP-led ruling NDA until the Narendra Modi government fulfil its demand of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

YSR Congress, which is the fourth largest party with 22 members in the 17th Lok Sabha, wants to maintain equidistance from both the ruling and opposition sides, the leader told PTI.

"Opposition especially the Congress is also responsible for Andhra Pradesh not getting the special status tag. It bifurcated the state but did not give it special status. So we will also be maintaining distance from them too," the leader said.

However, he said the party may extend its support to the ruling dispensation on certain issues which would be in the interest of the country.

Party sources said they are in constant touch with the top leadership within the government and are pursuing them for accepting the demand of special status for the state.

Special status for Andhra Pradesh was the core agenda of YSR Congress supremo Jaganmohan Reddy, who swept the state elections and became the second chief minister after bifurcation.

Sources in the YSR Congress Party said there was no direct or formal offer made from the BJP but there were indications. The Jaganmohan Reddy-led party has, however, rejected the offer.

"The party does not want this post, as it will be seen as aligning with the ruling dispensation. The party won't do that until and unless Centre gives special status to Andhra Pradesh," the YSR Congress leader said.

He further said the party has conveyed its stand to the BJP leadership.

Sources in the party also said the Deputy Speaker's post is ceremonial and is of not much use to them.

Earlier this week, another senior YSR Congress had unequivocally had rejected the offer, according to a report in The Hindu. “We will not accept the position. What do we get out of it. What do we achieve out of it?” the leader told the daily.

The BJP's offer had created fissures within the NDA itself as the Shiv Sena seems to have set its eyes on the post.

In an article in the party’s mouthpiece, Saamna, on Friday, the Shiv Sena asked, “There is a clear majority in the Lok Sabha and when the Shiv Sena is along with them (BJP), then what is the need to beseech anybody else?”

It further said, “It is being said that Jagan’s YSR Congress has been given the ‘offer’ of the deputy speaker post but Jagan has put forward some conditions before the BJP. What is the need to be after Jagan?”

