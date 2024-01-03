YS Sharmila set to join Congress: Who is she and will her decision spell trouble for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy?

The 49-year-old politician is the daughter of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former CM of Andhra Pradesh (undivided), and the sister of current Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a significant political development, YS Sharmila recently expressed her willingness to align with the Congress party. Speaking in Idupulapaya, she announced her upcoming visit to Delhi, where she plans to meet with the Congress leadership.

Emphasising the pivotal role of their support, she highlighted that the Congress party's victory in 31 seats in Telangana was significantly influenced by their decision not to contest.

Who is YS Sharmila?

The 49-year-old politician is the daughter of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former CM of Andhra Pradesh (undivided), and the sister of current Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

When the central agencies arrested Jagan on corruption allegations, she undertook a marathon padayatra. At that time, she described herself as ‘Jagan‘s arrow’.

Sharmila's political journey has been marked by shifts, starting with her involvement in YSR Congress until 2021. Later she launched her party in the state called the YSR Telangana Party.

Born into a political family, Sharmila campaigned for her brother during the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly election.

Her political trajectory also saw her mother, YS Vijayamma, resigning from YSR Congress to support Sharmila's party.

Her party's decision to abstain from the recent Telangana elections was seen as indirect support for the Congress.

Some media reports indicate that Sharmila may not be a direct player in the Telangana Congress. The grand old party might ask her to lead the party in Andhra Pradesh. It is also believed that she could have a possible impact electorally in Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to her political activities, Sharmila's personal life has also made headlines. According to Hindustan Times, her son, Raja Reddy, is set to marry Atluri Priya on February 17.

Priya is the granddaughter of Chutneys food chain owner Atluri Vijaya Venkata Prasad. She met Raja Reddy during their masters in the US.