YS Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy's sister, joins and merges her party with Congress

YS Sharmila, joined the Congress party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the All India Congress.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
The YSR Telangana Party's founder, YS Sharmila, joined the Congress party on Thursday. She had arrived late on Wednesday night in the nation's capital. 

Rahul Gandhi and Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge were spotted at the function in videos posted on X.  When reporters asked Sharmila if she was joining the Congress, she replied, "Yes, looks like it," as she arrived at the Delhi airport.

Sharmila had announced that she and other leaders would meet with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the All India Congress, and make a "crucial" announcement in Delhi on Tuesday after chairing her party meeting in Hyderabad.

At the AICC headquarters in the nation's capital, Sharmila spoke to party workers and supporters and expressed her happiness about the unity of political forces. She said, "Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana Party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards."
She added, "It was father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of our country and I am very glad that I am going to be a part in making that happen," she added.

Sharmila is the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the daughter of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Considered a calculated tactic, the merger aims to fortify the Congress party in Telangana and create a unified front in advance of the following state elections. Sharmila declared her support for the Congress during the recent Telangana assembly elections to end the BRS, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, and their alleged corrupt and anti-people policies.

