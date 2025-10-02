YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission

A YouTuber, named Wasim Akram, was arrested in Palwal for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its High Commission, officials said on Thursday, i.e., October 2.

A YouTuber, named Wasim Akram, was arrested in Palwal for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its High Commission, officials said on Thursday, i.e., October 2. The accused is a resident of Kot village in Palwal district, who ran a YouTube channel where he posted videos on the history of Mewat.

According to news agency PTI, he was arrested on Wednesday, i.e., October 1. Akram had been in touch with Pakistani agents for the past three years, and he had reportedly provided them with SIM cards, said the police. The police have also recovered several incriminating WhatsApp messages from his phone, some of which have been deleted. The cyber cell is working to retrieve those texts, said officials.

Taufiq, another Pakistani spy arrested by the Palwal police last week, gave them the information about Wasim Akram. In 2021, Akram came in contact with Pakistani agent Danish while applying for a visa to Islamabad. Though Akram's family had denied his travel to Pakistan, several revelations surfaced during the probe, indicating he had cross-border links.

Tauqif held for leaking sensitive information to Pak

Taufiq, a resident of Palwal's Alimev village, was arrested in September. He has been accused of sending sensitive information to Pakistan since 2022. During the probe, it was Tauqif who gave the police the lead about Akram. "Both the accused were in touch with the Pakistan High Commission and ISI. Crime branch teams are questioning them after taking them on police remand", said SP Singla.

With inputs from PTI