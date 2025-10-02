Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara: Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Rishab Shetty’s action drama meets Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s romcom, who’s winning?

Kantara: Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Rishab Shetty’s a

Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with symbol of evil as...

Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with

Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...

Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission

A YouTuber, named Wasim Akram, was arrested in Palwal for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its High Commission, officials said on Thursday, i.e., October 2.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 09:20 PM IST

YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A YouTuber, named Wasim Akram, was arrested in Palwal for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its High Commission, officials said on Thursday, i.e., October 2. The accused is a resident of Kot village in Palwal district, who ran a YouTube channel where he posted videos on the history of Mewat. 

According to news agency PTI, he was arrested on Wednesday, i.e., October 1. Akram had been in touch with Pakistani agents for the past three years, and he had reportedly provided them with SIM cards, said the police. The police have also recovered several incriminating WhatsApp messages from his phone, some of which have been deleted. The cyber cell is working to retrieve those texts, said officials. 

Taufiq, another Pakistani spy arrested by the Palwal police last week, gave them the information about Wasim Akram. In 2021, Akram came in contact with Pakistani agent Danish while applying for a visa to Islamabad. Though Akram's family had denied his travel to Pakistan, several revelations surfaced during the probe, indicating he had cross-border links. 

Tauqif held for leaking sensitive information to Pak

Taufiq, a resident of Palwal's Alimev village, was arrested in September. He has been accused of sending sensitive information to Pakistan since 2022. During the probe, it was Tauqif who gave the police the lead about Akram. "Both the accused were in touch with the Pakistan High Commission and ISI. Crime branch teams are questioning them after taking them on police remand", said SP Singla. 

With inputs from PTI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but...'
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with symbol of evil as...
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with
Meet woman, IITian, who left engineering to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam without coaching with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral
Meet woman, IITian, who left engineering to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exa
Tired of frizz taking over? These 5 hair care tips will help you finally tame it
Tired of frizz taking over? These 5 hair care tips will help you finally tame it
Akshaye Khanna looks 'unrecognisable' as Asuraguru Shukracharya in Mahakali, stunned fans call him 'true chameleon of Indian cinema'
Akshaye Khanna looks 'unrecognisable' as Asuraguru Shukracharya in Mahakali
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE