In the latest update regarding the ongoing espionage case against several Indians including Youtubers, Haryana-based travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra's Instagram account has been blocked. Haryana Police have found alleged links of Jyoti with Pakistan. She is among six other people who were arrested on similar charges.

Youtuber arrested for Spying on India

Two days ago, she was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive intel with Pakistani operatives and spying for them. She has around 1.33 lakh subscribers on her Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel named 'travel with JO' where she has around 3.77 lakhs subscribers.

Jyoti Malhotra, 33, hails from Hisar, Haryana and is a content creator, mostly making travel content. She has travelled to several countries including Pakistan. She has been promoting the 'positive' side of Pakistan through her videos on social media, including 'Indian Girl in Pakistan'. With alleged links found, she has been accused of spreading propaganda of Pakistan to portray a favorable narrative of the country.

Jyoti has also been linked to a Pakistani staffer working at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, who has also been accused in this espionage case. Moreover, she has been accused of being in touch with their handlers during the India-Pakistan conflict, even during blackouts in north India. As per reports, she came in contact with an alleged Pakistani intelligence agent while she was making frequent visits to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to secure a visa. She made sponsored trips to Pakistan in 2023 and 2024.

Moreover, she recently visited Pahalgam in January 2025. The Indo-pak war was triggered after a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people. India, in retaliation launched Operation Sindoor targeting 9 terror camps in Pakistan.