‘Asked Noida police not to release photos, but within 5 minutes…’: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja after arrest

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, who is popularly known as Flying Beast, was recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on his birthday. In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the internet sensation revealed the request he had made to the authorities.

In a recent video that was uploaded on his YouTube channel called Flying Beast, Gaurav Taneja could be heard saying that he had pleaded with the Noida police to not release his photos, but the snapshots of him were published “within 5 minutes”.

The video uploaded by the YouTuber was titled “Why was I arrested on my birthday?”, in which he explained his ordeal under custody and talked about the reason for being detained by the authorities earlier this month.

In the video, Gaurav Taneja’s wife and pilot Ritu Rathee Taneja said that before reaching the venue of his birthday party, the YouTuber got down from his car and was told that police security will bring him inside the metro station in Noida.

However, the police ended up arresting Taneja, and never really entered the metro station. Ritu Taneja had organized a birthday party for Gaurav inside a metro station in Noida and was waiting inside a room at the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) at the sector 51 metro station.

In the clip, Ritu Rathee Taneja said, “I was clueless about my husband. The biggest shock was seeing Gaurav's pictures with the police on social media that he was arrested. Gaurav was totally clueless as to where he should go and what the surprise was. He was taken by the police saying that they will bring him to me. Instead, he was taken to the police station...His pictures were clicked saying that it is for the police record but was out within five seconds.”

The video, which is 14 minutes long and has over 3.5 million views, end with a black screen with the text reading, “Maine authorities ko bohut request ki thi..ki meri photos media ko mat bhejiye (I requested the authorities to not send my pictures to media)...but within 5 minutes entire media published photos."

