After Dhruv Rathee used Artificial Intelligence is create video titled 'The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals', the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee has urged the Union government to take action against him.

Known for his YouTube videos, Dhruv Rathee is in the news again and for the wrong reason too. After he used Artificial Intelligence is create video titled 'The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals', the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee has urged the Union government to take action against him, accusing him of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community and distorting the history of the community. Reacting to the attacks from left, right and centre, the YouTuber has uploaded yet another video, in which he has explained his points.

SGPC urges action against Dhruv Rathee

In the video of 24 minutes and 37 seconds, Rathee has used the AI and shown how Baba Banda Singh Bahadur took on the Mughals to defend the community, the Sikh religion and the common people. However, the SGPC has condemned the YouTuber. SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said that the Sikh community does not need to use AI to understand or preserve its history. He alleged that history has been distorted to depict the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur and the legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. He said that it is wrong to depict Baba Banda Singh Bahadur as a Robin Hood, similarly, enough respect has not been shown in taking the name of Banda Bahadur.

(Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal)

Shiromani Akali Dal slams Rathee

Echoing the sentiments, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal too slammed Dhruv Rathee. He said that the YouTuber has violated the Sikh honour, which prohibits showing images or scenes of Sikh gurus. He said that the languages used in the video are not appropriate and hurt the Sikh sentiments. He has also urged all content creators to be careful while creating content on the Sikh religion or its gurus. He has demanded that the video be deleted.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Rathee has deleted the video 'The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals'.