FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner Navi Pillay, claims he settled India-Pak war

'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay

Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video

Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on

Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment': 'Wanted it to be absolutely perfect'

Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained by Delhi Police from his Gurugram residence in Sector 56 ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, claim CJP and sources.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 10:31 AM IST

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who recently travelled to India, has been detained at his residence in Kendriya Vihar society in Gurugram's Sector-56 on Saturday morning.

Police said he didn't listen to requests of Gurugram and Delhi police teams to not travel to the national capital to take part in the CJP protest for which permission has not been granted.

50 cops reached residence, claims CJP

A senior official of Gurugram police said a Delhi police team had reached his residence, urging him not to travel to Delhi for the protest.

"Delhi police also communicated the scenario with us after which our teams also reached his home and urged him to comply with the law and help in maintaining peace," he said.

"However, we were forced to detain him after he turned down all the requests not to travel to Delhi," the official added. Gurugram police officials said cops have been deployed at his home till further orders.

The CJP also confirmed through a social media post that Dhruv Rathee has been detained. "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent!" the outfit wrote on X.

CJP condemns detention

In a separate statement, the CJP said that it strongly condemns the Delhi Police's "high-handed detention of Social Activist and Influencer Dhruv Rathee".

"The arrest is part of an aggressive, citywide government crackdown designed to silence democratic dissent regarding electoral roll irregularities. The CJP demands the immediate and unconditional release of Rathee," the outfit said.

Rathee, in his recent video posted on social media platforms including X, had asked everyone to gather for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner Navi Pillay, claims he settled India-Pak war
'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay
'Bowlers did not execute’: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out after West Indies shock India in high-scoring 2nd T20I
Sunil Gavaskar lashes out after West Indies shock India in high-scoring 2nd T20I
Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video
Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on
Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment': 'Wanted it to be absolutely perfect'
Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment'
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother passes away at 85, hours after his detention in Delhi
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother passes away at 85
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement