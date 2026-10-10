YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained by Delhi Police from his Gurugram residence in Sector 56 ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, claim CJP and sources.

Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who recently travelled to India, has been detained at his residence in Kendriya Vihar society in Gurugram's Sector-56 on Saturday morning.

Police said he didn't listen to requests of Gurugram and Delhi police teams to not travel to the national capital to take part in the CJP protest for which permission has not been granted.

50 cops reached residence, claims CJP

A senior official of Gurugram police said a Delhi police team had reached his residence, urging him not to travel to Delhi for the protest.

"Delhi police also communicated the scenario with us after which our teams also reached his home and urged him to comply with the law and help in maintaining peace," he said.

"However, we were forced to detain him after he turned down all the requests not to travel to Delhi," the official added. Gurugram police officials said cops have been deployed at his home till further orders.

The CJP also confirmed through a social media post that Dhruv Rathee has been detained. "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent!" the outfit wrote on X.

CJP condemns detention

In a separate statement, the CJP said that it strongly condemns the Delhi Police's "high-handed detention of Social Activist and Influencer Dhruv Rathee".

"The arrest is part of an aggressive, citywide government crackdown designed to silence democratic dissent regarding electoral roll irregularities. The CJP demands the immediate and unconditional release of Rathee," the outfit said.

Rathee, in his recent video posted on social media platforms including X, had asked everyone to gather for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday.