YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as 'Angry Rantman', dies at 27

In a tragic incident, Youtuber Abhradeep Saha popularly known as 'Angry Rantman' passed away at age 27 after a multiple organ failure in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

In a tragic incident, Youtuber Abhradeep Saha popularly known as 'Angry Rantman' passed away at age 27 after a multiple organ failure in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him (sic)," his family said in a post on Facebook.

"As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time," it further read.

Saha, whose videos often went viral for his distinctive commentary style on football, cricket, and even films underwent surgery at Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru. However, his health started deteriorating a few days ago, and as a result, he was put on a ventilator.

Saha ran a YouTube channel called ‘Angry Rantman’ where he uploaded funny reaction videos on sports and movies. Currently, there are 4.83 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He became popular back in 2017 when he uploaded his 'no passion, no vision' rant on the English Premier League club that went viral.

Furthermore, several football clubs of the ISL (Indian Super League) mourned the death of the YouTuber.

The Kerala Blasters FC took on their official X account to express their grief after the unfortunate loss.

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football. We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game," Kerala Blasters posted on X.

