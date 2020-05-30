Youth shot dead in Bhajanpura; 3 shooting incidents in one day in North-East Delhi

A young man was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Friday evening in the Bhajanpura police station area in northeast Delhi. The victim, who has been identified as one Haider, was rushed by the locals to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

According to witnesses, around four to five people had started firing indiscriminately outside Haider's house last night. Haider collapsed from one of the gunshots which hit his head and injured him fatally.

Sources say that Haider was working with a news portal and identified as a journalist as well. The police conducted a probe on the spot and all the important pieces of evidence, on the basis of which an investigation has been launched.

Haider's family was not ready to talk to the media yet.

Including this case, as many as three incidents of gunfire were carried out on a single day in North-East Delhi. The first case is from Jaffrabad, where a young man was shot dead. In the same area, another young man, identified as one Mirkar, was also attacked, but he was shot in his shoulder and survived.

The third incident was carried out in Bhajanpura where Haider was murdered by a flurry of bullets by unknown miscreants from outside his residence.

The police are investigating a possible link to gang-related violence pertaining to these cases.