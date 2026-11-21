Telangana Youth Congress workers vandalised Meta's Hyderabad office protesting restrictions on accounts of Uday Bhanu Chib and Manish Sharma. BJP calls Congress party of goons.

Telangana Youth Congress workers threw flower pots and vandalised Meta's office premises in Hyderabad on Friday while protesting restrictions imposed on accounts belonging to two of the outfit's office-bearers.

Led by state president Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy, the IYC workers raised slogans against Meta and the BJP-led central government, alleging political interference on social media platforms and demanding the release of a few posts.

Videos showed the protesters running through the office's corridors and near a cafeteria area. Some workers were seen smashing flower pots.

The Youth Congress, in a post on X, called on Meta to "grow a spine" and issued a seven-day ultimatum to "restore restricted accounts and posts". Meta had reportedly imposed the restrictions on the handles of the Youth Congress's national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and national in-charge, Manish Sharma.

4 demands from Meta

According to the protesters, they have 4 demands from Meta: To reveal how many Indian accounts were withheld on government orders in the last six months and how many remain blocked; Explain the automated blocking of posts mentioning Rahul Gandhi or criticising PM Modi and the BJP; Remove all unlawful restrictions imposed on opposition voices, journalists, and creators; and to respect India's constitution and "not BJP's political institutions".

They threatened escalations "in the courts, on the streets, and at offices too" if their demands are not met.

Protests in Mumbai

The Mumbai Youth Congress also staged a protest simultaneously outside Meta's office at BKC against the suspension of social media accounts of Indian Youth Congress leaders, alleging the action was aimed at suppressing voices critical of the BJP and the RSS.

The protest was held under the leadership of Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin at World One in BKC, where demonstrators also burnt a poster of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Akhilesh Yadav slams Meta

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, hit out at Meta over the restrictions.

"Foreign companies should conduct business in our country, not politics. Treating everyone equally is the hallmark of a good, inclusive company," he wrote.

BJP, BRS hit out

The BJP slammed the Youth Congress workers' vandalism, calling the Congress a "party of goons".

"Goons of Indian Youth Congress have not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media!" BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao also called the Congress workers "goons", questioning Rahul Gandhi whether "goondaism" was his way of bringing companies to India.

"Brand Hyderabad feeds millions of families. Congress goons thought vandalising Meta's office in Hyderabad was cool. These idiots are even bragging about it," he said.