Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Middukhera shot dead in Punjab's Mohali district, police to investigate CCTV footage

Akali Dal's youth wing leader, Vikramjit Singh Middukhera aka Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mohali district on August 7. The incident took place in Mataur Market in Sector 71 and was caught on the CCTV camera. The incident took place around 10:30 am in morning.

Middukhera was in the area to visit the office of a property dealer. According to the police, there were four men who were waiting for Middhukera to return to this vehicle. The attackers started firing at him as he was about to sit in his SUV. Middukhera was forced to run half a kilometre before he collapsed outside the Community Centre in Sector 71.

Akali Dal youth leader was rushed to the nearest hospital in a PCR van where he was brought dead according to the doctors. Approximately 20 rounds of bullets were fired at Middukhera and he died of gun wounds. Since then the police have been scanning the CCTV footage in order to get hold of the assailants.

Vicky Middukhera was an Akali Dal Youth leader and had also remained the president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Panjab University, Chandigarh. He also actively campaigned for the SAD in the Assembly and parliamentary elections in Punjab.