World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. This year, too, the day was celebrated on Thursday with the theme 'Beat Plastic Pollution'. On the occasion, Dr Subhash Chandra, former Rajya Sabha MP, has shared a heartfelt and timely message for the world. In his special address in a video, Dr Chandra reflects on the pressing environmental challenges of our time. He stated that one careless action leads to enormous destruction of the surroundings and nature. The video begins with Dr Subhash Chandra asking a simple question, 'It's just one wrapper...right?'

He captioned the video as "From One Voice... To The Whole World". In the video, he urged everyone to be kind to the environment. He points out how often we dismiss plastic waste as insignificant—just one straw, one bottle, or one careless moment. But he challenges this thinking by asking, “What if it’s never just one?”

Dr Chandra explains how that single piece of plastic doesn’t simply disappear; instead, it becomes part of the soil, seeps into the ocean, and breaks down into tiny, invisible fragments. These microplastics are too small to see but too serious to ignore. He said, “The breath you take in was gift from a tree.” “Your smallest choice echoes through the entire web of life,” he further added.

He urges us to be more compassionate towards the planet—and towards one another. “Be a little more kind to the earth, to others, to the invisible thread that connects us all,” he says, reminding us that each small act of consciousness and niceness has the potential to bring meaningful change. Check the video here: