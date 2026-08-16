'Your sin will not be forgiven’: Amit Shah’s fierce attack on Sonia Gandhi over Vande Mataram

Amit Shah has launched a sharp attack on Sonia Gandhi over the ongoing Vande Mataram row, accusing her of stopping the full rendition during Congress’s Independence Day celebration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leadership, particularly Sonia Gandhi, over stopping the full rendition of Vande Mataram during the Independence Day celebration. At an event where Shah unveiled a 21-foot-tall statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nimbahera, Chittorgarh, on his death anniversary, Shah said, ''Look at their shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress president to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV.''

''Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of the country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed,'' he added.

HM AMIT SHAH Ji (@AmitShah )

LAUNCHES BLISTERING ATTACK ON SONIA GANDHI OVER INSULTING VANDE MATARAM!



" When Vande Mataram was being recited; Sonia Gandhi instructed Congress President to stop Vande Mataram. Sonia Gandhi has problem with Vande Mataram"



“Sonia ji, 140 crore… pic.twitter.com/k5HQ0rgxcr August 16, 2026

BJP leader Amit Malviya also alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the full version of the national song during the Independence Day event as she became 'agitated' after the initial stanzas and asked for the rendition to be stopped.

Here's what happened

The controversy erupted after videos of Independence Day celebrations at Congress party headquarters in New Delhi became viral on social media. In viral clips, Sonia Gandhi is seen allegedly signalling someone to stop playing the full version of Vande Mataram. Later, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was also seen making similar gestures.

However, the Congress party asserted that Sonia Gandhi's action had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event.