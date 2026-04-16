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Your Lok Sabha seat may change, to be decided by Special Parliament session that begins Thursday

The government has called a special Parliament session to introduce three major bills on delimitation, Lok Sabha expansion and women’s reservation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 08:25 AM IST

Your Lok Sabha seat may change, to be decided by Special Parliament session that begins Thursday
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The Union government has scheduled a special three-day session of Parliament beginning Thursday, setting the stage for a heated political debate. The session is expected to focus on a set of major legislative proposals that could significantly alter India’s electoral framework, representation structure, and the composition of the Lok Sabha.

The government plans to introduce three key bills: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Together, these measures aim to update constituency boundaries based on new population data, expand the size of the lower house, and implement long-pending women’s reservation.

Push to Implement Women’s Reservation

A central feature of the legislative package is the proposal to operationalise 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Although the Women’s Reservation Act was passed in 2023, its rollout has been delayed as it is linked to the next delimitation exercise.

The government is now seeking to adjust constitutional provisions to enable implementation ahead of the 2029 general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on all political parties to support the reforms, while the ruling party has issued a strict whip ensuring full attendance of its MPs during the session.

Delimitation and Expansion of Lok Sabha

The Constitution Amendment Bill proposes shifting the basis of constituency redistribution from older census data to the 2011 Census. This would end a decades-long freeze on seat adjustment and reflect current demographic realities shaped by migration and population changes.

In parallel, the Delimitation Bill envisions a nationwide redrawing of constituencies, potentially increasing Lok Sabha strength from 543 to around 850 seats. The government argues that expansion is necessary to balance representation and accommodate reservation requirements without reducing existing state representation.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill is expected to align administrative provisions with the revised structure, including seat allocation and reservation implementation.

Opposition Raises Federalism Concerns

The proposals have triggered strong resistance from Opposition parties, who argue that the exercise could reshape political balance in favour of more populous northern states. Leaders from several regional parties have warned that southern states may lose relative representation, raising concerns about federal fairness.

The INDIA bloc has indicated it will oppose the delimitation bill while supporting women’s reservation in principle. Opposition leaders have also questioned the timing of the special session, alleging that such significant constitutional changes require wider consultation.

High-Stakes Political Debate Ahead

With electoral restructuring, parliamentary expansion, and gender representation reforms all on the agenda, the session is expected to witness intense debate. The decisions taken could have long-term implications for India’s political map and the balance of representation across states.

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