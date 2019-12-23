'Your job is not to trouble us': SpiceJet passenger reminds BJP MP Pragya Thakur as she creates ruckus - Watch video

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur who is often in news for the wrong reasons is at the centre of another controversy after she accused SpiceJet of denying her allotted seat in a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

Thakur filed a complaint with the Bhopal Airport Director on Saturday, claiming that the airline crew's behaviour was not right on the Delhi bound flight claiming that she was inconvenienced by their conduct.

While SpiceJet denied the charge, saying that staff wasn't aware of the fact that she was a wheelchair passenger, videos recorded on the flight show a fellow passenger confronting the BJP MP for delaying the flight.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a man reminding her that her job as the people's representative is not to "trouble them".

"I said it at the beginning itself -- show me your rulebook -- If I don't feel comfortable, I will go," Thakur is heard saying in the video.

The man responds: "You are people's representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight."

Thakur then says that why would she be going when there is "no first class, no facilities".

"First class is not her right," her fellow passenger retorts.

"You should have that moral compass that even if one person is getting troubled because of you, you should own up because you are the leader. You are not ashamed that you have held 50 people at ransom," she is told.

Pragya Thakur objects to the language used by the man, to which he replies: "I am using absolutely right language."

The video was shared by several social media users. Madhya Pradesh Congress' Twitter handle also posted the video with the caption: "Godse-supporting BJP MP create a ruckus for the seat on a flight. Fellow passengers faced trouble because of this. How the passengers showed a mirror to the MP, only then she became quiet."

अधजल गगरी छलकत जाय : —गोडसे समर्थक बीजेपी सांसद ने फ्लाइट में अनाधिकृत चेष्टा करते हुये सीट के लिये हंगामा किया, सहयात्रियों को इनकी वजह से काफ़ी परेशान होना पड़ा। सुनिये ! किस तरह यात्रियों ने सांसद महोदय को आईना दिखाया, तब कहीं जाकर शांत हुईं। मोदी जी, सभ्यता कहाँ गुम है..? pic.twitter.com/jXRcrpxuQO — MP Congress (@INCMP) December 23, 2019

According to the sources quoted by Zee News, Pragya created a ruckus over the incident and refused to deboard the aircraft after landing.

Thakur files complaint

Thakur told the media that she lodged a complaint with the airport director after she was denied the booked seat.

"They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him,” she said.

"I approached the Airport Director and filed a written complaint with him regarding the same. Trains, flights are for the convenience of the public, as public representatives we are responsible for the treatment common people will get. Therefore, it was my responsibility to file a complaint regarding this," she was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Airport Director Anil Vikram also confirmed that the BJP leader has filed a complaint against the carrier.

"We received a complaint from the MP about the incident. At present we cannot comment over the issue as it is an internal process. We will seek information from SpiceJet and their crews about the incident with MP in details, because SpiceJet has their own rules and regulation for such kind of incident," Airport director Vikram said in a statement.

SpiceJet responds

SpiceJet said she had pre-booked a seat and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair.

"The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seater). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs. As Ms Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn't aware of this fact that she was a wheelchair passenger," the airline said.

"She was requested by the crew to shift to 2 A/B (non emergency row) due to safety reasons but she refused. The duty manager and other staff also requested her to move to another seat. She asked for the safety instruction document wherein the exit door policy is mentioned and the same was shown to her to provide clarity," it said in a statement.

It further said, "As the flight was getting delayed other passengers were becoming restless and requested Ms Thakur to change her seat but she refused. Other passengers also requested the airline staff to offload Hon'ble Ms. Thakur as she refused to change her seat."

"Finally, Pragya Thakur agreed to change her seat from 1A to 2B and the flight departed," it added.