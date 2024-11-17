The appeal came from Tushar Sharma, who posted on X, expressing his admiration for the government’s efforts while making a 'heartfelt request' for middle-class relief

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has acknowledged a social media user’s appeal for relief for the middle class, emphasising the government's commitment to addressing citizens' concerns. The appeal came from Tushar Sharma, who posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his admiration for the government’s efforts while making a "heartfelt request" for middle-class relief. “We deeply appreciate your contributions to the country… I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request,” he wrote.

Sharma’s post was in response to a post by Sitharaman, where she shared verses from a member of the erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore, published in The Sunday Guardian.

In her reply, Sitharaman appreciated his understanding and reiterated the government’s responsiveness under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. PM @narendramodi's government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people's voices. Your input is valuable,” she said.

Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern.

PM @narendramodi ‘s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable. https://t.co/0C2wzaQtYx — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 17, 2024

The exchange highlights rising concerns over inflation, which has been a growing burden for the Indian middle class. Recent data from the National Statistics Office reveals retail inflation reached 6.21% last month, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit. Food inflation, a key driver, surged to 10.87% in October from 9.24% in September.