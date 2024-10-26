Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on completing two years as party president.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on completing two years as party president and said that party's resolve to serve the people has been strengthened under his leadership.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge ji on completing two years as Congress President! Your leadership has strengthened the party's resolve to serve the people. Your struggle and experience inspire us. Your guidance is valuable for every warrior of justice in protecting the Constitution and public interest," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge and the two leaders warmly embraced each other.

Rahul Gandhi gave a bouquet to Kharge as the two leaders offered each ther cake, which was later shared with others present. Kharge is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Congress also posted a video of Kharge cutting the cake in presence of Rahul Gandhi. "Today marks the completion of two years of Mr. Kharge as Congress President. On this occasion, senior Congress leaders and workers, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, congratulated and wished him," Congress posted on X.

Kharge won the Congress presidential elections in 2022 and got about 7800 votes. Shashi Tharoor, who also contested the polls, got about 1,000 votes. Under Kharge's leadership, Congress contested this year's Lok Sabha polls, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections as part of the INDIA bloc.

