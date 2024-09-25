'Your every vote for INDIA...': Rahul Gandhi urges J-K voters to cast their votes as polling enters second phase

Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi has urged the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in larges numbers, as the polling entered its second phase today.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers after the polling for second phase began in the territory.

Urging electors to vote for their rights, prosperity and abundance, Rahul Gandhi said that each vote to INDIA alliance will bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity.

"My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today is the second phase of voting, come out in large numbers and vote for your rights, prosperity and abundance - vote for INDIA. By snatching away your statehood, the BJP government has insulted you and played with your constitutional rights. Your every vote for INDIA will break this vicious circle of injustice created by the BJP and bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity," said Rahul Gandhi in a social media post on X.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi left from his residence to take part in the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress' alliance partner National Conference's leader Omar Abdullah has urged Rahul Gandhi to turn his focus on Jammu.

"I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do. The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning. I hope once Rahul is done campaigning in this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all its attention in the plains of Jammu," Omar Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 10.22 percent voter turnout as of 9 am in the second phase of polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, the Poonch district recorded the 14.41 percent of turnout, followed by Reasi with 13.37 percent, Rajouri with 12.71 percent, Ganderbal with 12.61 percent, Budgam with 10.91 percent turnout and Srinagar with the lowest voter turnout at 4.70 percent.

Voting, that commenced at 7 am today, is underway across the Union Territory. It will conclude at 6 pm.

As elections are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years, enthusiasm has gripped people of the territory. In Jammu, Srinagar and Ganderbal, a long queue of voters was seen waiting outside the polling station to cast their vote.

In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters and 53 third-gender voters. The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.