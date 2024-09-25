Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Your every vote for INDIA...': Rahul Gandhi urges J-K voters to cast their votes as polling enters second phase

Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet actress who battled asthma, cancer, became hit in both negative and positive roles, brother's name is Aamir...

'Not something that...': Omar Abdullah slams Centre for inviting foreign delegates to observe J-K polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday gives control of her life, happiness to AI after being cheated on in gripping thriller

CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday gives control of her life, happiness to AI after being cheated on in gripping thriller

Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar tease Vedang Raina with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name; actor's reaction goes viral

Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar tease Vedang Raina with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name; actor's reaction goes viral

HomeIndia

India

'Your every vote for INDIA...': Rahul Gandhi urges J-K voters to cast their votes as polling enters second phase

Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi has urged the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in larges numbers, as the polling entered its second phase today.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

'Your every vote for INDIA...': Rahul Gandhi urges J-K voters to cast their votes as polling enters second phase
Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi (Image/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers after the polling for second phase began in the territory.

Urging electors to vote for their rights, prosperity and abundance, Rahul Gandhi said that each vote to INDIA alliance will bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity.

"My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today is the second phase of voting, come out in large numbers and vote for your rights, prosperity and abundance - vote for INDIA. By snatching away your statehood, the BJP government has insulted you and played with your constitutional rights. Your every vote for INDIA will break this vicious circle of injustice created by the BJP and bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity," said Rahul Gandhi in a social media post on X.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi left from his residence to take part in the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress' alliance partner National Conference's leader Omar Abdullah has urged Rahul Gandhi to turn his focus on Jammu.

"I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do. The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning. I hope once Rahul is done campaigning in this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all its attention in the plains of Jammu," Omar Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 10.22 percent voter turnout as of 9 am in the second phase of polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, the Poonch district recorded the 14.41 percent of turnout, followed by Reasi with 13.37 percent, Rajouri with 12.71 percent, Ganderbal with 12.61 percent, Budgam with 10.91 percent turnout and Srinagar with the lowest voter turnout at 4.70 percent.

Voting, that commenced at 7 am today, is underway across the Union Territory. It will conclude at 6 pm.

As elections are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years, enthusiasm has gripped people of the territory. In Jammu, Srinagar and Ganderbal, a long queue of voters was seen waiting outside the polling station to cast their vote.

In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters and 53 third-gender voters. The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8. 

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of Rs 430 crore, beat up heroines in films

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of Rs 430 crore, beat up heroines in films

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

This man, govt official, skipped work for 10 years, received salary, bonus, worked as nightclub singer, he is...

This man, govt official, skipped work for 10 years, received salary, bonus, worked as nightclub singer, he is...

Meet man who built Rs 2059 crore company after being in debt of Rs 6 crore, his business is…

Meet man who built Rs 2059 crore company after being in debt of Rs 6 crore, his business is…

This actress gave no hits in 9 years, has over Rs 600 crore net worth, not Aishwarya, Alia, Deepika; still charges Rs..

This actress gave no hits in 9 years, has over Rs 600 crore net worth, not Aishwarya, Alia, Deepika; still charges Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement